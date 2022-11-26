The Biden administration Friday prohibited the sale or import of new telecommunications equipment from China’s Huawei Technologies and ZTE, citing “an unacceptable risk” to US national security. Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications company, has often been accused of spying on the behest of the Chinese government.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced on Friday that it had adopted the final rules, which also prohibit the sale or import of surveillance equipment manufactured by China’s Dahua Technology, video surveillance firm Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, and telecoms firm Hytera Communications.

“This is the latest step by the FCC to protect our nation’s communications networks. Recently, the Commission, Congress, and the Executive Branch have taken multiple actions to build a more secure and resilient supply chain for communications equipment and services within the US,” FCC Tweeted while informing about the decision.

Today we adopted new rules prohibiting communications equipment deemed to pose an unacceptable risk to national security from being authorized for importation or sale in the US. #FCCGov #NationalSecurity https://t.co/Y0JcVk5Yvh https://t.co/Y0JcVk5Yvh — The FCC (@FCC) November 25, 2022

“These new rules are an important part of our ongoing actions to protect the American people from national security threats involving telecommunications,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel also said in a statement.

She added that on March 12, 2021, the USA, published the first-ever list of communications and services that pose an unacceptable threat to national security, as required by the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act. This original Covered List featured products from Chinese manufacturers Huawei, ZTE, Hytera, Hikvision, and Dahua.

According to reports, the five-member Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously Friday to establish new regulations prohibiting the import or sale of certain technology items that pose security risks to vital infrastructure in the United States.

This move is the latest in a years-long buildup of US restrictions on Chinese technology, which began with President Donald Trump and has continued under President Joe Biden.

FBI probe reveals Huawei can disrupt US defence and nuclear communications

Notably, in July 2022, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) found that cell towers equipped with Huawei equipment can capture restricted communications of the US Defense Department. As per an exclusive report by CNN, the presence of Huawei equipment atop cell towers near military installations posed a serious threat to US Strategic Command, responsible for overseeing the nuclear arsenal of the country.

Citing sources, the American news outlet stated that the Huawei equipment can not only intercept commercial call traffic but also critical communications made by the US Strategic Command via restricted airwaves.

FCC designates Chinese firms Huawei, ZTE as national security threats

In July 2020, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) designated Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. as national security threats, in a move to drive out the Chinese manufacturers from the US market.

The US telecommunications regulator issued the declaration and proposed requiring rural carriers to remove and replace equipment from the two Chinese companies from existing US networks.

US says equipment from Huawei and ZTE can be used for spying

The FCC had kept an eye on the Chinese tech companies while the tensions mounted between China and the US over trade, the coronavirus pandemic and security issues. The FCC is considering banning these two Chinese telephone companies along with China Mobile Ltd, which was banned last year from entering the US market.

The United States contends that Huawei’s equipment could be used by China for spying. However, the company has repeatedly rejected that it poses any security risk and insists that it is independent of the Beijing government.

US administration had cut Huawei off from global chip suppliers

In May 2020, the US administration issued an order barring Huawei and its suppliers from using American technology and software.

The US administration had decided to block shipments of semiconductors to Huawei Technologies from major global chipmakers. The US Commerce Department had stated it was amending an export rule to “strategically target Huawei’s acquisition of semiconductors that are the direct product of certain US software and technology.”