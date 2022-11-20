The wedding reception of interfaith marriage in Vasai in Maharashtra was rumoured to be cancelled after Suresh Chavhanke, the editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News, shared the wedding invite via his Twitter handle. Now, the parents of the couple in this new interfaith wedding in Vasai confirmed that they limited the ceremony because of the death of a relative.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the parents of Divya Dudhrejiya informed the Manikpur police station in Vasai about this change in the program. Their daughter Divya and Imran Mukadam married a month before the marriage registrar and planned a reception on November 20. Due to a loss in the family, they decided not to have the reception at Vishwakarma Hall in Anand Nagar. Instead, they held a small ritual with close family members in a temple where they exchanged garlands.

Suresh Chavhanke mentioned in his tweet that Shraddha Walkar was brutally killed by her husband Aftab Amin who also hailed from Vasai. As the wedding reception program in Vasai was cancelled, it was speculated that Suresh Chavhanke’s tweet led to this cancellation.

Suresh Chavhanke shared their wedding reception invitation on 18th November 2022 from his Twitter handle. Chavhanke wrote in his tweet, “Imran and Divya are now going to get married in murderer Aftab’s Vasai. Wedding invitations are public. How is this going to happen in Vasai even after Aftab from the same place committed the heart-rending crime of cutting shraddha into 35 pieces?”

Over 12000 Twitter users were engaged on this post by Suresh Chavhanke. The post also had a hashtag of love jihad. When the news spread that the wedding reception ceremony is cancelled, at that time, there was a buzz in social media that this has happened because of this tweet by Chavhanke. But on Saturday, 19th November 2022, the parents of the couple made it clear that the wedding reception was converted to a limited program because of the death of a relative.