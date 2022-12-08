As the BJP is set to register a landslide victory in Gujarat, the opposition’s frustration has become apparent. In Gandhidham in the state, Congress candidate Bharat Solanki tried to commit suicide at the counting centre. Solanki tied his neck with a scarf (Gamchha) after alleging that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been tampered with.

The Congress leader claimed that the EVMs were not properly sealed and were not signed. Solanki began a dharna demanding that the counting be stopped. When no action was taken on his demands by the election officials, Solanki tried to commit suicide. However, he was stopped by people present there.

#GujaratElectionResult: गांधीधाम से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी भरत सोलंकी ने काउंटिंग स्टेशन में गले में फंदा बांधकर आत्महत्या करने की कोशिश की।



सोलंकी ने आरोप लगाया कि कुछ EVM मशीनों को ठीक से सील नही किया गया था और EVM में सिग्नेचर भी नहीं थे, कार्रवाई न होने पर की आत्महत्या की कोशिश pic.twitter.com/8XgZ7Q5Dwx — News Tak (@newstakofficial) December 8, 2022

Maltiben Kishorebhai Maheshwari of the BJP defeated Congress candidate Bharat Solanki in the Gandhidham Assembly constituency by 37,831 votes. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party received 14827 votes after the counting was completed.

Interestingly, Bharat Bhai Solanki had recently claimed that the Congress party will win 125 seats and form government in the state.

It is worth noting that the BJP has held the Gandhidham seat for over a decade. Malti Maheshwari of the BJP defeated Congress candidate Kishor Pingol by a huge margin of 20,270 votes in the 2017 assembly elections. The BJP received 52.6 percent of the vote share, while the Congress received 39.3 percent. The BJP also won here in 2012. Gujarat’s Gandhidham seat was reserved for the SC category following delimitation in 2008. Gandhidham has a total of 3,15,272 registered voters of which the majority are from Scheduled Castes.

Meanwhile, the BJP is expected to win 156 seats as per current trends and results already declared. Congress, on the other hand, is set tow win only 17 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party, which had claimed to form the government, leads in only five seats.

Gujarat’s new chief minister will be sworn in on December 12 at 2 p.m., said state BJP President CR Paatil, after the party won the Assembly elections by a record margin.

The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Bhupendra Patel will take the oath of office as Gujarat’s chief minister for the second time. On September 12, 2021, he was elected for the first time as the BJP legislative party leader.

“The Gujarat Chief Minister will take the oath at 2 p.m. on December 12th.” “Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the oath ceremony,” CR Paatil said at a joint press conference with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Taking to Twitter Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil also thanked the people of Gujarat for making the BJP win the election.

ગુજરાતનાં યુવાનો-જેમણે ઉજ્જવળ ભવિષ્ય પર પસંદગીનો કળશ ઢોળ્યો, મહિલાઓ, વડીલો, વિવિધ સમાજનાં અગ્રણીશ્રીઓ જેમણે ગુજરાતનાં હિતમાં, વિકાસનીતિ પર વિશ્વાસ મૂક્યો એ બદલ સૌનો આભાર.

ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટી એનાં મૂળ સંસ્કાર “સત્તાનાં માધ્યમથી જનસેવા”ની પરંપરાને સદાય જાળવી રાખશે.



સૌનો આભાર ! — C R Paatil (@CRPaatil) December 8, 2022

“Thank you to the youth of Gujarat – who cast their ballots on a bright future, women, elders, and leaders of various communities who believed in the development policy in the interest of Gujarat. Bharatiya Janata Party will always uphold the tradition of its original rites of “public service through power”. Thank you all!” Paatil tweeted in Gujarati.