On December 11 (local time), billionaire and Twitter’s chief Elon Musk threw a bombshell on Twitter and called out those who force their pronouns on others’. While replying to Former NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly who objected to Musk for allegedly mocking the LGBTQ+ community, Musk said, “Forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn’t ask, and implicitly ostracising those who don’t, is neither good nor kind to anyone.”

It all started when Musk tweeted, “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci”. He has also hinted that as a part of ‘Twitter Files’, documents and information will be released on how Twitter played a role in hiding information about the pandemic. While replying to a Twitter user Aaron Murray, Musk confirmed that Twitter files on Covid will be released soon. Murray had asked if the information about the suspension of scientists and doctors, along with who was involved in their suspension, would be released or not. Musk said, “Oh, it is coming big time.”

Musk’s tweet on pronouns targeting Anthony Fauci, the American immunologist and chief advisor to the President, did not go well with those who support the LGBTQ+ community’s desire to push “pronouns” to the mainstream. Kelly quoted Musk and said, “Elon, please don’t mock and promote hate toward already marginalised and at-risk-of-violence members of the LGBTQ+ community. They are real people with real feelings. Furthermore, Dr Fauci is a dedicated public servant whose sole motivation was saving lives.”

Musk disagreed and said, “I strongly disagree. Forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn’t ask and implicitly ostracising those who are neither good nor kind to anyone. As for Fauci, he lied to Congress and funded gain-of-function research that killed millions of people. Not awesome, IMO.”

The Gender Identity war

It can be called a war because, well, it has taken the shape of no-less-than a war between those who want to shove the idea of gender identity down the throats of everyone in this world and those who are resisting to save some sanity in their lives. Those who are not aware of the issue might even feel okay with the demands of the LGBTQ+ community to use the pronouns as desired by them. Over 70 of them were on the list, which is getting obnoxiously long with the passing day.

The matter of ‘gender identity or the ‘gender pronouns’ is an extremely controversial topic in the world of academia. It is noted there is no scientific consensus on the matter. However, the individuals who are propagating the pronouns have the complete liberty to be whatever they want. No one has a problem with that. However, it is painful to see them dictating the society to accept something the other side does not believe in. According to them, the reason for such forceful behaviour is that they want to prevent their feelings from being hurt.

It all started with the three sets of pronouns that are ‘he/him’, ‘she/her’ and ‘they/them’. The idea was to include transgenders in the mainstream and let them use ‘they/them’ as most of them are unable to identify themselves as a man or a woman, which is supported by science as well. However, within a short span, the demand for using pronouns became nauseating as the list of pronouns kept increasing, and it became uncomfortable for many. Any dissent to the idea of using pronouns is pushed back with a cry of “non-inclusive society”.

It has reached a point where fully grown men with not even a single hint of any traits of a woman are dressing as a woman and pushing people to treat them as women, insisting that people use the ‘she/her’ pronoun for them. So much so that some sporting events have allowed men to perform in women’s competitions, which has attracted much criticism. Reports have shown transgender athletes are winning competitions meant for women athletes.

The ‘gender identity’ menace has been linked to mental health as well. If someone “mispronounces” someone’s pronouns, it is now being seen as a trigger for mental health issues for the person who has been “mispronounced”.

Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover is a nightmare for the left

With the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk, one might see Left principles not being shoved down the throats of those who don’t agree with some of their delusions. For example, today, if someone “misgenders” an individual, they can be thrown off the platform. Gender politics is purely a product of the global Left. They want to force the entire world to believe that biological men “can give birth” simply because they one day wake up and claim that they are women. They want the world to concede to the delusion that if a 6 feet tall man with a penis and testicles “believes” that he is a “woman”, he should be able to compete in women’s sports and use the same space made only for women.

The horror stories of Gender Identity Politics

There have been several incidents where people were targeted for calling out the mess that gender identity politics have created. One of the best examples is of the Twitter user LibsOfTiktok, who is best known for exposing the propaganda that has been running on social media platforms to shove gender identity politics down the throats of every individual.

The user has been attacked on social media, doxxed by media houses and even suspended by Twitter several times just because she publishes posts against the “poisonous” propaganda running in educational institutes, governments and medical facilities across the US. It was only after the takeover by Elon Musk that Twitter has been a little kind to the woman behind the handle. LibsOfTikTok tweeted what Elon said with fire emojis. Evidently she could not be happier to see support coming directly from the person who owns the platform.

Harry Potter’s author JK Rowling became one of the victims of vicious attacks by the LGBT community after the famous author said that biological sex is real. In June 2020, quoting a report, she expressed her unhappiness over the fact that the headline of an opinion piece published on a media portal addressed women as ‘people who menstruate’ instead of the actual word. This is due to the fact that in the world of the Left, it is believed that gender is a social construct and menstruating woman can actually be a man if she calls herself one and society must address her as a man. If one accepts such a premise, then it cannot be said that it is only women who menstruate.

Interestingly, Rowling has been one of the favourites of the Left and the LGBT community as she transformed Albus Dumbledore from her Harry Potter novels into a homosexual and changed the face of Hermione Granger from White to Black. Still, just because she believes that the biological sex is real, a plethora of trolls made her life hell on social media. In July 2021, Rowling revealed that she was being threatened with being beaten, raped, assassinated and bombed by thousands of “trans activists” for flagging the danger women face in gender-neutral toilets. In November 2021, she expressed her anger in a tweet thread as her address was leaked by LGBT activists.

It is not just individuals who are under threat, but the community is targeting the whole stream of professions. Take the example of Jessica Yaniv. The transgender individual was born a man and claimed to have transitioned into a woman but still has male genitalia. He sued 16 aestheticians, all of them female, for refusing to wax her male genitalia. Quite obviously, the women were uncomfortable with the idea of handling male genitalia, but Yaniv demanded that she be treated as a woman. Not to forget, in June 2021, a Canadian man was jailed for calling his biologically female child a ‘daughter’.

Robert Hoogland, a father of a teenage girl, has been jailed by a Canadian court for calling his biological female child his “daughter,” and referring to her with the pronouns “she” and “her.” Hoogland was found to be in contempt of court. At the heart of Hoogland’s miseries is a gender non-conforming 14-year-old biological female who identifies as transgender and prefers the use of male pronouns. Hoogland repeatedly called the person his daughter, even after the court proscribed him from doing it. As a result, the Attorney General of British Columbia issued an arrest warrant for contempt, following which Hoogland surrendered himself to the court on Tuesday at 10 am. He was arrested and taken to jail.

The harmful effects of Gender politics on children

There has been a sudden spike in the number of teenage children who want to change their sex as they feel they should not be the gender they were born as. Sadly, the education institutes are propagating and supporting them without informing their parents. It is one of the reasons LibsOfTikTok often gets attacked on social media as she publishes videos of teachers gloating about how they push the “LGBTQ+” propaganda in the classrooms.

It is a fact that gender identity propaganda is also pushing the use of puberty blockers for underage children. These are the drugs that postpone or inhibit puberty. These are being pushed on the children who allegedly feel that they are of a different gender. Once a child gets on these drugs, it is next to impossible to get him or her back on track for natural growth. Several reports have suggested that those who got exposed to such drugs often regret the decision later in life.

Children are just children. They may say a lot of things and believe in all kinds of things, but it is the responsibility of the adults to ensure they do not indulge in anything harmful. Sadly, many parents are pushing their children towards the hellhole what is even sad is that the educational institutes, medical professionals and governments in many countries have started to keep the parents in the dark who are against Gender Identity Politics and want to save their children from getting exposed.

Another aspect of this “war” is the normalisation of sexualisation in children and paedophilia. It has become a common visual to see sensually dressed drag queens hold programs for underage children. Such events are also being organised in India, though on a small scale. It can become a major problem quickly if not controlled in time.

Musk’s one tweet has triggered a new discussion, and hopefully, the idea of suspending people for allegedly mispronouncing someone on Twitter will become the talk of the past soon.