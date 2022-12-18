Sunday, December 18, 2022
Jharkhand: Tribal woman killed, chopped into dozen pieces, body parts scattered at various places, husband Dildar Ansari detained

As per reports, the victim was identified as a 22-year-old tribal woman named Rubika Pahadan. The matter came to light when a body part of the victim was found behind the Anganwadi center in Borio Santhali area of Sahibganj.

OpIndia Staff
Victim Rubika Pahadan, image via jagran
On Saturday (December 17), the police detained a man named Dildar Ansari in connection to the brutal murder of his wife in Sahibganj district of Jharkhand.

On informing the police, they rushed to the spot and began a probe into the case. The cops recovered another body part from a locked house, located adjacent to the site.

They informed that the victim was murdered inside the house, following which her corpse was dismembered and disposed off in multiple locations.

While speaking to ANI, Sahibganj SP stated, “2 parts of the body of a 22-yr-old woman belonging to primitive tribal community found in Sahibganj. Some parts of body still missing & search for them is underway. Her husband Dildar Ansari has been detained by Police, the deceased was his second wife.”

As per a report by Bhaskar, the body of the victim was chopped into 50 pieces and stored inside a sack in the house. The accused then disposed of some of the pieces in nearby localities.

When the locals caught dogs feasting on the body parts, they immediately alerted the police. A large contingent of police has been deployed to maintain the law and order situation in the area.

Family members of Dildar Ansari involved in the crime

According to a report by Jagran, the cops have also detained and interrogated Dildar’s father Mustakim Ansari, mother Maryam Khatoon, first wife Gulera, sister Shareja Khatoon, brothers Amir Ansari and Mahtab Ansari

The victim Rubika Pahadan was murdered in the house of Dildar Ansari’s maternal uncle, Moinul Ansari. After killing Rubika, her body was chopped using an iron cutting machine.

So far, the police have recovered the fingers, shoulders, lower back, lung, stomach, forelimb and hip of the victim. Recently, the brutal murder of Shraddha Walkar by Aftab Amin Poonawalla had sent shockwaves across the country. Earlier in the day, similar such case was reported from Rajasthan where a nephew had murdered his aunt and cut off her body into 10 pieces and scattered the body parts at various locations.

Searched termsrubika pahadan, jharkhand murder, jharkhand tribal woman murder, dildar ansari
