A CPM leader in Kerala has courted controversy by making insulting comments about Lord Ayyappa, inviting outrage on social media. Mukundan K Mukundan, CPM branch secretary of Mundakappadam, had made the blasphemous remarks in a Facebook post, which he deleted and apologised for the same.

In the Facebook post posted yesterday, K Mukundan wrote that Lord Ayyappa was born out of an unnatural relationship between two men. He said that people who worship the deity are frauds.

These comments triggered a massive outrage on the social media platform. Following this, the CPM leader deleted the offending post, and apologised for the same. He said that he realised that his remarks have hurt the sentiments of worshippers of Lord Ayyappa and that he made a mistake in a particular situation that should have never happened.

“I understand that a post I made the other day hurt the believers of Iswara, I retracted that post and apologized to those who were hurt, I was caught in a special situation, I know it should never have happened, once again I humbly apologize to everyone,” Google Translation of his Malayalam post reads.

According to the Hindu scriptures, Lord Ayyappa is the incarnation of the Hindu deity Hariharaputra, who is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Mohini, the female avatar of Lord Vishnu. Hariharaputra means the putra or son of Hari or Vishnu Hara or Shiva. But, Vishnu was in the female form of Mohini. Therefore, it is wrong to say that Lord Ayyappa is the son of two men, as Goddess Mohini is female even though she is an avatar of Lord Vishnu.