Indore: Cops detain Faizan for coercing Hindu teen for marriage, conversion

On Thursday (December 22) evening, the police detained a man named Mohammed Faizan who was found doing obscene acts with a Hindu teen at the Khajrana Ganesh temple in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh.

As per a report by Nai Dunia, Faizan had known the victim for the past 3 years. At that time, the teenager was studying in Class 9. The victim (now a student of Class 12) was being coerced into marriage by Faizan.

The accused is a resident of Lal Chowk and a mason by occupation. According to the report by Nai Dunia, Faizan lured the girl into his vicious trap on Valentine’s Day this year. He had been forcing the teenager to get married by keeping her family in the dark.

“You will become a Muslim after marriage and offer Namaz,” he had reportedly directed the Hindu girl. The matter came to light on Thursday evening when he called the victim to the Khajrana Ganesh temple.

After he started engaging in obscene acts, members of a local Hindu organisation apprehended the accused. The girl filed a complaint with the Khajrana police, following which Faizan was booked for molestation, threatening and provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act.

According to Sub-Inspector Manisha Dangi, the accused was detained and interrogated by the police. The cops are now probing his messages and social media conversations.

Moin Khan poses as ‘Monu Verma’ to entrap a Hindu girl

In Indore, Bajrang Dal activists recently caught a man named Moin Khan and accused him of committing love jihad. The members of the Hindu outfit saw the accused roaming around and indulging in obscene acts with a Hindu girl at Treasure Island Mall in Indore.

When the activists asked his name, Moin Khan introduced himself under the fake alias of Monu Verma. But soon he was exposed. According to reports, when the activists asked him to produce an ID card, he confessed that his real name was Moin Khan.

Following this, the activists thrashed the youth and handed him over to the Tukoganj police. Tukoganj police station in-charge Kamlesh Sharma said, “A girl approached the police station along with some Bajrang Dal activists.”

“She had gone to watch a movie at TI mall in the city with a youth belonging to another community. Initially, the youth told the activists that his name was Monu but later when they interrogated him, he gave his real name as Moin, a resident of Manikbagh in the city,” he emphasised