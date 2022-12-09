Former actress Meghan Markle has courted controversy for mocking the late Queen Elizabeth II and disrespecting royal family traditions. She made the insulting remarks during the second episode of the new Netflix documentary series titled, ‘Harry & Meghan.’

In a video clip that had gone viral on social media, Markle was seen laughing uncontrollably as she described how Prince Harry introduced her to Queen Elizabeth II.

“It was like that…Like I curtsied as though I was like…Pleasure to meet you, Your Majesty? Like, was that okay?” Meghan Markle was heard as saying. Prince Harry seemed to not like the idea of his wife mocking his family traditions and cultural beliefs.

Meghan Markle mocking the Queen pic.twitter.com/p79fZElaeG — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) December 8, 2022

However, social media users were not impressed by her ‘attempted humour’, with many rebuking her for not being respectful of other cultures and belief systems.

Netizens haul Meghan Markle over the coals for “mocking” having to curtsy to the late Queen

“Meghan Markle mocking the late Queen but don’t forget she still wants her title as the DUCHESS OF SUSSEX,” wrote ‘El American’ Editor, Ben Kew.

Meghan Markle mocking the late Queen but don’t forget she still wants her title as the DUCHESS OF SUSSEX pic.twitter.com/Gn7m2gg0gW — Ben Kew 🐶 (@ben_kew) December 8, 2022

Journalist Colin Brazier pointed out, “There’s nothing so private as a marriage. But, honestly, how does Harry reconcile the values he once espoused – including an Army officer’s oath to defend the Queen – with his wife’s not-so-thinly-veiled contempt for the things our late monarch stood for.”

But, honestly, how does Harry reconcile the values he once espoused – including an Army officer’s oath to defend the Queen – with his wife’s not-so-thinly-veiled contempt for the things our late monarch stood for.pic.twitter.com/lRjFfFpUsW — Colin Brazier (@ColinBrazierTV) December 8, 2022

Journalist Benjamin Butterworth said, “This is just nasty and unbecoming. Meghan looks like a school bully.”

This is just nasty and unbecoming. Meghan looks like a school bully. pic.twitter.com/4O11NqyZnU — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) December 8, 2022

“So Meghan Markle is making fun of the Queen in that documentary but I didn’t notice her having a problem with the monarchy giving her a multi-million dollar wedding which was more like a circus! The most drab royal wedding dress I’ve ever seen!” one user called out her hypocrisy.

So Meghan Markle is making fun of the Queen in that documentary but I didn’t notice her having a problem with the monarchy giving her a multi-million dollar wedding which was more like a circus! The most drab royal wedding dress I’ve ever seen! — Ultra MAGA Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) December 9, 2022

Social campaigner Anna McGovern wrote, “Harry said that having to explain to Meghan Markle that she would have to bow to his grandmother (the Queen!) was “weird”. Exactly two months after the Queen died, they slander the Royal Family and reap the monetary rewards. This is a pathetic performance we all see through!”

This is a pathetic performance we all see through! pic.twitter.com/YlFNdH5D07 — Anna McGovern (@AnnaMcGovernUK) December 8, 2022

In June this year, videos surfaced on social media showing Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle being booed as they arrived and left the church service honouring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

The duo had made their first public appearance at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the UK since stepping back from royal duties two years ago. They attended the Trooping the Colour, albeit they did not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony owing to their withdrawal from royal responsibilities.