A minor Hindu girl residing in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, who went missing a month and a half ago, has been converted to Islam and married thereafter by a youth named Nihal Ansari. The incident came to the fore after the mother of the victim approached the police and filed a missing complaint on Tuesday, December 13. The police arrested the accused and recovered the girl.

The mother, in her complaint, said that Nihal Ansari, a resident of Tilakhwar village in Karchhana tehsil of Allahabad district in Uttar Pradesh, befriended her minor daughter by luring her with clothes and gifts. Since the victim belonged to a poor family, she fell into his trap.

The accused then forced the girl to get into a physical relationship with him. He recorded the act and started blackmailing her with the video. He sexually assaulted the minor multiple times by threatening to post the video on social media.

On October 30, Nihal went to the victim’s house and threatened the girl to come along with him. He took her to his house where he kept her locked in a room.

Besides physically assaulting her, the accused forced the victim to convert her religion and marry him. Whenever the girl resented, the accused used to beat her up.

The mother, after a lot of searching, came to know where Nihal Ansari had hidden her daughter. She immediately approached the police and filed a missing complaint. The police, in turn, registered a case against the accused on December 14 under sections 452, 366, 376 and 506 of the IPC. The accused was arrested and sent to jail while the girl was recovered and handed over to her mother after undergoing a medical examination.