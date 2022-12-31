On 31st December 2022, Jharkhand police finally found the head of Rubika, a resident of Sahibganj in Jharkhand, 14 days after she was murdered. The head was discovered in a pond in the area. In the brutal murder case, Rubika’s husband Dildar Ansari, along with his family allegedly first killed Rubika Pahadan, then removed the skin of the corpse, and later it was cut into 50 pieces. After this, these pieces were disposed of by throwing them at different places.

Fishermen in the area noticed the head lying in the pond and reported it to the Borio police. Police have so far recovered 29 pieces of Rubika’s dead body. The remaining 21 pieces are also being searched around the same pond.

22-year-old Rubika Pahadan had a love marriage with Dildar Ansari (aged 25) about one and a half months before the murder. On December 17, she was murdered. Dildar and his family had chopped Rubika’s corpse into 50 pieces in an attempt to destroy evidence. Some pieces were hidden in the house, while other pieces were thrown at deserted places around the locality. When people saw dogs eating human meat, they informed the police.

Dildar Ansari was initially questioned by the police on suspicion. Following the investigation, the whole matter was revealed. Police have arrested 10 people for the murder, including Dildar’s mother Mariam Nisha, his maternal uncle, and a friend.

According to the police, Dildar Ansari’s mother Mariam Nisha had given a contract of Rs 20,000 to her brother Moinul Ansari to kill Rubika and dispose of the body.

After killing Rubika at his maternal uncle’s house, he took the body to his friend’s house. At his friend’s house, he had cut Rubika’s body into 50 pieces by laying it on black polythene on the ground.

The doctor who conducted the post-mortem of the body said, “The cruelty that took place with Rubika can not be imagined. The killers peeled off her body’s skin. Looking at the small pieces of the body, it seems that it would have taken 7 to 8 hours to cut the dead body.”