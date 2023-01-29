A case of love Jihad has come to the fore in Khambhalia town of Dwarka district in Gujarat wherein a Muslim youth lured a Hindu girl to marry him saying that he will convert to Hinduism. An FIR has been filed against the accused Altaf, his mother, his sister, and a cousin at the Khambhalia police station.

Accused Altaf Misaria, a resident of Khambhalia Nagar, met and befriended a 31-year-old Hindu girl residing in Jamnagar in 2021. The two soon entered into a relationship.

The accused told the Hindu girl that the two cannot get married as he is Muslim, Altaf Misaria, in order to win the victim’s trust, promised to become a Hindu and marry her.

After luring the girl with a promise of marriage, the accused took her to Rajkot and Jamnagar on numerous occasions over the course of two years and established sexual relations with her multiple times. After the victim became pregnant, Altaf abandoned her saying he did not want to have a relationship with her.

Victim abused and threatened by Altaf’s family

The victim went to Altaf’s house after the accused refused to get married, where the accused’s mother Maroon, sister Mumtaz, and cousin Sophia threw her out after abusing her and threatening to kill her if she returned.

However, the accused later reconciled with the Hindu girl by telling her that he would convert to Hinduism and marry her, following this, the two started living together. However, soon the victim’s unborn child died in the womb. After this, the accused left the victim again. Based on the girl’s complaint, the Khambhalia police registered a case against Altaf, Maroonben, Mumtaz, and Sophia under sections 376 (n), 323, 504, 506 (2), and 114 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police shared that further investigation into the case is underway.