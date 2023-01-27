On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested two persons in Barabanki for hoisting an Islamic flag instead of India’s national flag in the Madarsa on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. The men also distributed sweets after hoisting the Islamic flag at the Madarsa. The police have filed a complaint against three accused and have arrested two persons in the case.

According to reports, the incident is said to have happened in the Asharful Ulum Imadadiya Sakin Madarsa in the Rampur Majna area of Husainabad village in Barabanki. The accused men held a Republic Day function at the Madarsa and invited students to the event. They hoisted the Islamic flag during the parade instead of India’s national flag and also distributed sweets after the function. The men also failed to sing the national anthem at the event.

The residents of the Husainabad village happened to oppose the men for hoisting the Islamic flag on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. In response, the accused said that the tricolour is not allowed and cannot be hoisted as per their religion. The video of the incident was shot and the police were informed.

The Police arrived at the spot this morning and ordered to take down the Islamic flag hoisted in the Madarsa. Also, the revenue administrator Shahi Kumar Tripathi reached the spot and demanded action against the accused. Accordingly, two individuals named Hafiz Mohammad Sohraab and Mohammad Tafsil Tabrez Mijammudin Rizwan were arrested by the Police.

However, the men said that the flag was hoisted by a person named Aasif who is absconding at present. According to the reports, the video of the incident was shot and was made viral over the internet. Several netizens happened to criticize the incident and asked CM Yogi Adityanath to take appropriate action.

During the investigations, accused Hafiz’s son Sahibaan said that the Madarsa was in operation from last 15 years and reiterated that tricolor is not hoisted in Islam. “Hoisting tricolor is not allowed in our religion. Also, celebration of national festivals is not allowed in Islam,” he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narayan Singh confirmed the series of incidents and stated that the Islamic men had deliberately hoisted the Islamic flag at the Madarsa. “Two people in the case have been arrested and the police are searching for one who is absconding at present. Further investigations in the case are underway,” he said.