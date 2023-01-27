Friday, January 27, 2023
Bihar: Claims of Pakistani flag hoisted on one Ashfaq’s house in Purnia stirs outrage; police say it was a religious flag

SP Aamir Jawaid rubbished the news reports saying that no such flag was hoisted as reported by several news media. The police further added that the religious flag was hoisted at a house which is located adjacent to the local mosque.

Bihar: Pakistani flag hoisted in Purnea on Republic Day; locals oppose, police says flag removed now
On Thursday, a green-coloured ensign hoisted on the rooftop of a house in the Madhubani Sipahi Tola area in Purnea, Bihar, on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day stirred outrage after locals alleged it to be Pakistan’s flag.

Several news reports claimed that a Pakistani flag was raised at a house in Purnia on the occasion of India’s 74th Republic Day.

According to the CNN news18 report, the flag was hoisted on the house of Muslim people identified as Mohammed Ashfaq and Rihana Parveen. When asked, the duo said the flag was hoisted by one of their relatives, Mubarakdeen Hussain, and his son. The police took cognizance of the event and reached the spot for investigation.

The police were informed by local residents who strongly opposed the incident. “We reached the suspect’s house after getting the information. The flag has been removed. The matter has been discussed with SDO Purnea. Appropriate action will be taken,” said Pawan Chowdhary, SHO Madhubani.

The police reportedly questioned Mubarakdeen Hussain, who said that his family didn’t know it was a Pakistani flag and hoisted it without their knowledge. The flag was taken down after the police ordered the family to do so and launched an investigation into the matter. However, no arrests have been made in the case.

Police claims it was a religious flag and not Pakistani flag

However, according to the police, the flag was not Pakistan’s flag but a religious flag. SP Aamir Jawaid rubbished the news reports saying that no such flag was hoisted as reported by several news media. The police further added that the religious flag was hoisted at a house which is located adjacent to the local mosque.

“A team was dispatched to the village after receiving the information, but upon investigation, it was determined that the flag in question was a religious flag that had been placed there about a month ago. We are currently working to identify those who spread the rumours,” the SDPO informed TOI.

Islamic flag hoisted in a madarsa on Republic Day

Earlier, a similar incident was reported from Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh where an Islamic flag was hoisted in a madarsa on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. The accused persons said that hoisting the tricolour and celebrating national festivals was not allowed in Islam. The police arrested Hafiz Mohammad Sohraab and Mohammad Tafsil Tabrez Mijammudin Rizwan in the case.

