A bizarre incident has come to light in Savarkundla, Amreli, Gujarat. A ‘bride gang’ has been arrested by the police. The gang was apparently working to trap Hindu men into marriage and ran away with their money.

As per reports, the women in the gang would hide their identity, attract Hindu men into marrying them and then running away with their money. As per the ABP report, DSP Haresh Vohra said the police have arrested three women and a man.

How the gang operated

Reports suggest that in October 2022, one Nikunj Madhvani came in contact with Kishore Mistri of Thordi village in Savarkundla. He arranged Madhvani’s wedding with a beautiful girl. Madhvani was unaware that Mistri was running the gang to cheat unmarried Hindu men. Mistri took Rs 1.7 lakh from Madhvani and got him married to a girl named Sejal. Her mother, Geeta and her friend Kajal were present at the wedding.

Eight days after the wedding, Sejal left home to visit her mother’s house but never returned. When Nikunj contacted Kishore Mistri, he kept giving excuses for days. After a few days of trying to contact her via Kishore, Nikunj attempted to trace Sejal himself. What he found out was shocking.

Sejal informed Nikunj that her real name was Muskaan and her mother’s name was Parveen. She further said that she had a kid too. Shocked by the reality of his wife, he filed a complaint of cheating at Savarkundla Police station.

Gang arrested in Surat

DSP Haresh Vohra acted on the complaint and led the team to investigate the matter. The police arrested the gang from Surat. Kishore Mistri, Sejal alias Muskaan, Parveen alias Geeta and Kajal were charged in the case.

Speaking to OpIndia, DSP Vohra said they also had a similar complaint in Dotali village. Kishore is in police remand, and it is being investigated if they had cheated someone else too. The police further urged the public that if there were other victims of the gang, they should come forward and file a complaint.