Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Padma Awards 2023: Mulayam Singh Yadav, SM Krishna, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, and MM Keeravaani among 106 awardees

Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (posthumous), RRR movie composer MM Keeravaani, and actress Raveena Ravi Tandon are among the 91 awardees of the Padma Shri.

The government announced on Wednesday that Mulayam Singh Yadav, Dilip Mahalanabis, Zakir Hussain, S M Krishna and Srinivas Varadhan will receive the Padma Vibhushan award. Sudha Murty and Kumar Mangalam Birla are among the recipients of the Padma Bhushan award.

Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (posthumous), RRR movie composer MM Keeravaani, and actress Raveena Ravi Tandon are among the 91 awardees of the Padma Shri. Additionally, 26 unsung heroes, including a Centurian Sarinda player from West Bengal, a 9-year-old Gandhian from Kerala, a 79-year-old folk dancer, and a 72-year-old Thamate player from Karnataka, were chosen for the Padma Awards.

Dilip Mahalanabis, who pioneered the use of ORS to fight diarrhoea, cholera, and dehydration, and Ummathat folk dancer Rani Machaiah and Thamate exponent P Munivenkatappa were also chosen for the Padma Shri. Among the Padma Shri winners are 102-year-old Sarinda player Mangala Kanti Roy and 99-year-old Gandhian P Appukuttan Pothuval, the oldest living folk musician from Bengal.

Physician Ratan Chandra Kar, who has worked to improve the health and treatment of the Jarawa tribe in Andaman; Hirabai Lobi, a dedicated tribal social worker and leader who has devoted her life to improving the Siddi community in Gujarat; Tula Ram Upreti, a 98-year-old self-sustaining small farmer who practices organic farming using only traditional methods, and others were among the awardees.

