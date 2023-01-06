A Hindu man named Laloo Kachhi was brutally thrashed by a Muslim mob led by one Abdullah Khoso on December 25, while the former was trying to resist his sister’s abduction. The incident happened in Kunti, a small town in the district Umerkot of Sindh (Umerkot was formally Amarkot) in Pakistan. The Hindu youth succumbed to his injuries on January 1, 2023.

A video of an injured Laloo was shared by several Sindhi activists and journalists on Twitter. Now, another Human rights activist from Pakistan, Faqir Shiva Kachhi, has revealed how the Sindh police are delaying action in the case and trying to protect the perpetrator.

The activist posted a video on Twitter today (January 6) showing Sindh police escorting the accused Abdullah Khoso away. The accused is seen wearing handcuffs. The activist claimed that even though the police had apprehended the accused, SHO Nabi Sarrod maintained that the accused had not yet been arrested. He suggested that the cops were attempting to protect the accused by lying about his arrest.

Activist alleges Sindh police set the perpetrator free after getting a call from some influential person

In his subsequent tweet, Faqir Shiva Kachhi alleged that the police had set the perpetrator free after they received a phone call from some influential person. “The arrested killer of Lalu Kachhi Ubaidullah Khoso, was released yesterday from Kunri @uPolice station on the phone of a political figure. They are trying to end the FIR by freeing him from the murder case of a political person by taking a heavy bribe on the phone @VeengasJ,” tweeted the activist.

The arrested killer of Lalu Kachhi Ubaidullah Khoso, was released yesterday from Kunri @uPolice station on the phone of a political figure. They are trying to end the FIR by freeing him from the murder case of a political person by taking a heavy bribe on the phone @VeengasJ pic.twitter.com/QKyoamM2cQ — Faqir Shiva Kachhi (دراوڙ)🇵🇰🇵🇰 (@FaqirShiva) January 6, 2023

Notably, on January 2, the activist turned to Twitter to express his displeasure with the Sindh police’s lack of action on the issue. He explained how the police had declined to file an FIR in the case. He also chastised the authorities and the administration for their deafening silence on the matter.

Thirty-five years old Hindu man Laloo Kachhi succumbed to serve wounds yesterday.

The mother said in the video that her son was murdered and her daughter was abducted.

The Sindh government and local authorities are silent on the incident, and the police have refused to register pic.twitter.com/6MD6veBFCJ — Faqir Shiva Kachhi (دراوڙ)🇵🇰🇵🇰 (@FaqirShiva) January 2, 2023

Notably, Sindh-based journalist-activist Veengas had on January 3, also posted a video of Laloo’s aggrieved parents saying that no police case was registered for two days despite their complaints.

I am at a loss for words — the mother whose son was severely beaten and died of his wounds, and her daughter was abducted.



Police refused to file FIR. They have been protesting in the open sky in winte for the FIR.



But the state keeps singing a song Hindus are safe. pic.twitter.com/yaiP6QprDf — Veengas (@VeengasJ) January 3, 2023

Another activist had later informed how, following the social media outrage, the Sindh police finally registered an FIR invoking murder and abduction charges on 3 January.

Nabisar kunri Umerkot Sindh:

With all the true efforts of supporters,murder case was registered against the accused Obaidullah Khosi and others who killed Laloo Kachhi near Nabisar.

But justice is still far away.#justiceforlalookachhi#HinduLivesMatter#SaveMinoritiesInPakistan pic.twitter.com/EVSb3jAmFP — Narain Das Bheel (@NarainDasBheel8) January 3, 2023

While cases of abduction of Hindu girls, killing of Hindu men, mass conversion of Hindu families by unethical means and harassment of Hindu residents by slapping false blasphemy-related cases are routine in the Sindh province of Pakistan, this was the latest to be reported.

What led to the death of Laloo Kachhi in Sindh, Pakistan

In the aforementioned case, a 35-year-old Hindu man named Laloo Kachhi died after being beaten up by a Muslim mob that was trying to abduct his sister. The mob, led by Abdullah Khoso barged into Laloo’s house on December 25, 2022, and tried to forcefully take his sister Lali away.

This was not Abdullah’s first effort at abducting Lali. Abdullah had taken Lali to his home in November and imprisoned her. The local people privy to the incident confirmed that Abdullah had then tried to forcibly convert Lali to Islam. He had also forcibly tried to marry Lali, an already married woman, as per Islamic rituals. She was rescued at the time after the Hindu community outraged, prompting the Sindh police to file a police report against Abdullah.

Lalu testified against Abdullah in court, and the court returned Lali to his brother. At the time, Abdullah, regarded as a local goon, had threatened Lalu with dire consequences.

On December 25, when Abdullah stormed into Laloo’s house, intending to again abduct Lali, Laloo attempted to fight him off. However, Abdullah, who had arrived prepared with his accomplices, ruthlessly beat up Laloo, leading to his death on January 1, 2023.

According to reports, Lali’s whereabouts are still unknown as she is suspected to have been kidnapped by Abdullah Khoso.