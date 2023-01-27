On Thursday, January 26, a video went viral wherein a Muslim teacher at a primary school in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh was seen refusing to sing the national anthem and offer floral tributes to pictures of Bharat Mata and Goddess Saraswati. The incident occurred during the Republic Day and Saraswati Puja celebrations at a school in the Lakhtoi village, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Iglas police station in Aligarh.

Hasmuddin reportedly told other teachers that his religion enables him to bow his head only before Allah and that he would not sing paeans to any other entity. In the video doing the rounds on social media, other teachers can be seen trying to persuade Hasmuddin to follow the rituals.

Hasmuddin initially excuses himself by claiming to be ill, but when others push him, he admits that it is against his religion.

Fellow teachers in the video explained to Hasmuddin how his conduct was unbecoming for a teacher. They explained to him how they also attend Muslim-related programmes and pay respect, to which Hasmuddin responded that this is not taught in his religion. “We do not submit to anyone. We merely submit to Allah,” Hasmuddin responded. The persons present there, then tell Hasmuddin that it is in accordance with the constitution. “When you have come here, at least offer flowers to Mother India,” the other academics encouraged Hasmuddin, who does so after much persuading.

According to the school’s headmaster, Rajendra Kumar, Hasamuddin was sitting on one side even during the flag hoisting. When several people asked him to offer flowers, he refused, claiming he had a stomach ache. He later offered flowers after much coaxing.

After the video went viral, officials from the Police Department and the Basic Education Department launched a probe into the matter. “The Block Education Officer has been alerted about the viral video,” said Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Satyendra Singh, adding that it has been revealed that a teacher named Hasmuddin has barred students from singing the national anthem or offering flowers to the Pictures of Goddess Saraswati and Bharat Mata. “This is being confirmed. If the information is found to be true, action will be taken against him,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, defending his actions, Hasmudding said, “I was feeling ill. I was unwell for the past three days and my nose was bleeding. That’s why I sat there after taking my medication. My stomach was hurting. That’s why, when Master Sahib arrived, I told him that I have stomach pain.”

He further justified, “when some people surround someone, he/she starts feeling pressurised and is forced to say something like this.” He stated that he has no objection to offering flowers to Maa Saraswati’s idol and that he can do it later also.