In an embarrassing moment for South Sudan, the 71-year-old President of the North African country, Salva Kiir Mayardit, was caught peeing his pants on live camera.

The incident dates back to December 13 last year when he had gone to commission a newly constructed road. During the national anthem, he was seen urinating in his pants.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. It must be mentioned that Salva Kiir Mayardit has been the President of South Sudan ever since it gained independence in July 2011.

El gobierno de Sudán del Sur arresta a al menos 6 periodistas sudaneses que filmaron al presidente, Salva Kiir Mayardit, orinándose en directo en la televisión nacional. pic.twitter.com/WX4HXtLntV — Wall Street Wolverine (@wallstwolverine) January 7, 2023

On Tuesday (January 3), the security agents arrested 6 journalists, who are associated with the state broadcaster ‘South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation’. The scribes were accused of circulating the embarrassing footage of the South Sudanese President.

This was despite the fact that the video was never aired. They were identified as Victor Lado (Camera Technician), Joval Tombe (Control Room Director), Cherbek Ruben (Control Room Technician) and camera operators Mustafa Osman, Joseph Oliver, and Jacob Benjamin.

Meanwhile, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called for the unconditional release of the journalists. Muthoki Mumo, the sub-Saharan Africa representative of CPJ, stated that South Sudan has a history of detaining journalists arbitrarily whenever the news coverage appears unfavourable to the ruling political dispensation.

“Authorities should unconditionally release these six SSBC employees and ensure that they can work without further intimidation or threat of arrest,” Mumo said. South Sudan has witnessed political turmoil, hunger, natural disasters and brutal conflict over the years.

The North African country is yet again in the news for all the wrong reasons.