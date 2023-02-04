In Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, a case of attempted forced conversion has come to the fore wherein the accused, Ali Khan, lured a minor girl studying in class 11th into a love trap by pretending to be Aman. Following this, he blackmailed the girl for six months after recording her objectionable videos.

Ali Khan also used to put pressure on the victim to convert to Islam and physically attacked her when she refused. He even threatened to cut the girl into pieces like Shraddha Walkar if she refused to convert to Islam.

In the gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case, the 28-year-old victim Shraddha Walkar was killed by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala, who chopped up her body and dumped the pieces around the national capital. The corpse of Shraddha, who had been murdered, was cut into 35 pieces and kept in a 300-liter fridge at Poonawala’s flat in Mehrauli, south Delhi, for over three weeks before being dumped around the city over a number of days.

In the Hapur case, the victim, after getting tired of the harassment at the hand of the accused Ali Khan, decided to lodge a police complaint. A case was registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother at the Gadhmukteshwar police station on Friday (February 3).

According to the complaint, the victim received a call from an unknown number six months ago. The caller introduced himself as Aman and started talking to her. He also started stalking the student on her way to school and eventually managed to lure her.

Ali Khan took the girl to a room in Gautam Budh Nagar, where he intoxicated the victim and raped her. Meanwhile, the accused also shot a video which he later used to blackmail the victim.

According to a Jagran report, the accused started blackmailing the female student after showing her the video and repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

Meanwhile, the girl also learned that Aman’s real name was Ali Khan. The victim narrated the ordeal to her family, who initially decided not to contact the police out of fear of loss of reputation in society.

Accused Ali Khan kidnapped the girl on January 23 while she was on her way to school and raped her again. It is alleged that during this time Ali Khan also had unnatural sex with the victim. The accused repeatedly pressurized her and even threatened to cut the girl into pieces like Shraddha Walkar if she refused to convert to Islam.

The medical examination of the victim is being conducted. ASP Mukesh Chandra Mishra has informed that the accused has been arrested and the police have recovered sufficient evidence against him as well. The police also informed that the accused also used casteist slurs against the victim.

थाना गढ़मुक्तेश्वर पर एक किशोरी की माँ ने तहरीर दी की एक युवक ने उनकी बच्ची को बहला-फुसलाकर बच्ची के साथ बलात्संग किया व धमकी दी इस आरोप पर तत्काल अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है एवं नामित अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है,अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है@AddlspHapur की बाइट. pic.twitter.com/Zil9t7FClI — HAPUR POLICE (@hapurpolice) February 4, 2023

Taking to Twitter Hapur police shared details about the development in the case. “At Garhmukteshwar police station, a girl’s mother registered a complaint that a young man coaxed her daughter, raped her, and threatened her. Based on this complaint, a case has been registered and the accused has been arrested, Further legal action is being taken,” Hapur police tweeted.