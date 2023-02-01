A 13 year old madarsa student was raped and killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband. The student was murdered by another student studying with him. The accused killed the deceased student fearing that his act of rape will be exposed. The police have arrested the accused.

According to reports, during the investigation of CCTV footage, the police saw some of the friends of the deceased boy accompanying him. After this, the police considered 5 students as suspects and detained them, and questioned them. In this interrogation, a student confessed to his crime.

The accused student told the police that he first raped the 13-year-old minor student. After that, he was afraid of getting caught. He pulled out a knife and slit the student’s throat with it. The deceased and the accused were students of the same madarsa. The police have arrested the accused.

The deceased boy was the son of an Imam

According to Mamur Hasan, general secretary of Deoband’s Sarpanch organization and Sarpanch of Manki village, the deceased student was the son of the imam of the local mosque. Speaking to OpIndia, Mamur Hasan said that both the students, the deceased and the killer, were from the same village and students of the same madarsa. The accused student is the senior of the deceased. According to Mamur, the deceased and the accused were students of Madrasa Rahimia in Sampla village. This madrasa is run by a committee.

The incident took place in Sampla Bakkal village of Deoband Kotwali. The 13-year-old student studying in the madrasa here left home at 7:30 pm on Monday, January 30, 2023. When he did not return home at night, his family started searching for him. Even after searching all night, they could not find the student.

The next day, they found the dead body of the student at a farm in the village. There was a possibility of rape of the deceased student as there was no cloth in the lower part of the student’s dead body. Police registered a case and started investigating the matter and arrested the classmate of the deceased student on charges of rape and murder.