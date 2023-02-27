Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh apologised after Muslims outraged over the exclusion of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad from party advertisements.

On Sunday, 26th February 2023, the Congress party left out Maulana Abul Kalam Azad from one of its advertisements published during its 85th plenary meeting in Raipur of Chhattisgarh. The advertisement was about well-known leaders of party.

After Muslims lambasted Congress for missing out one of their co-religionists, Jairam Ramesh apologized for excluding Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. It is notable that independent India’s first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad is known for distorting history to cover up the crimes of the Mughals.

Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “Today an ad released by INC did not carry a photograph of Maulana Azad. It was an inexcusable slip-up. Responsibility for it is being fixed & action will be taken. Meanwhile, this is a most sincere apology from us. He will always remain an iconic & inspiring figure for us & India.”

The advertisement published by the Congress party included pictures of its past party presidents and former Prime Ministers. It also had images of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and current party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Several Muslim leaders from Congress showcased their displeasure over the advertisement. Mumbai Congress general secretary Asif Farooqui said, “This is an unpardonable mistake on the part of those who approved the ad for an important occasion in the 137-year history of the Congress. I hope this is not true. but people are seeing it as part of the party’s strategy to stay away from Muslims. including Muslim freedom fighters.”

Another Congress leader MLA Amin Patel said, “After I received many messages flagging the mistake, I shared them with some senior leaders, including Jairam Ramesh. He apologized on behalf of the party. I am glad he has said action will be taken and hopefully this slipup is not repeated in the future.”

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad exalted Mughals and attempted to whitewash their sins while obfuscating Hindu history

From 1947 till his death in 1958, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was India’s Education Minister. Today (November 11), the entire nation observes National Education Day in his honor and discusses how he was instrumental in the development of independent India’s education system, but no one seems to discuss how he began the process of negationism of history to cover up misdeeds of Islamic tyrants.

He served as Education Minister for over 11 years. During that period, he recruited individuals who were either member of the same community or adhered to the Leftist ideology. Humayun Kabir, MC Chagla, and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed were among them. All of them combined to present the Mughals as “messiahs of the oppressed Hindu masses” and in the worst case as ‘benevolent dictators.’

A report by Freedomfirst.in published in 2014 read, “As Union Education Minister for eight years, Azad saw to it that the history of India presented in the textbooks was negationist; that is, cover up deeds perpetrated by the Muslim invaders and settlers and converts – loot, slaughter, destruction of temples, Jazia tax, forced conversions, forcing widows of dead soldiers into harems, sale of captured children in the slave bazaars of Baghdad, burning of libraries and appropriation of defeated peoples’ properties to constitute Wakfs for the welfare of Muslims, etc.”

Azad’s ideas demonstrated unequivocally that his allegiances were always with Islam and the true ramifications of his ideology—agreed to and supported by Nehru—reflected in our history textbooks where crimes of Islamic invaders were downplayed while Hinduism vilified