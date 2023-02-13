In Kerala, a group of Muslim youths and some members of the CPI(M) party came face to face after the daughter of a local influential Christian CPI(M) leader approached the court seeking permission to stay with her Muslim husband. The incident reportedly happened in Kerala’s Malappuram district.

According to reports, the clash started after the judge granted permission to the duo to stay together. The father of the girl, who accused the Muslim youth of luring and brainwashing his daughter to convert to Islam, and his aides, reportedly thrashed the youth in front of a court after the judge allowed the couple to live together.

Soon after, numerous supporters of the Muslim youth arrived on the spot and clashed with CPI(M) workers. Thodupuzha police, who had anticipated the simmering tension, dispatched around 100 officers to the area. The entire police force, however, was unable to keep the mob under control. Several police officers were also hurt in the incident. At one point, CPM leaders snatched mobile phones and hijacked the car in which the Islamists arrived. Top police officials intervened and returned the car and phones to the owners.

Idukki Muttam police registered a case against 14 accused, including CPI(M) district leaders, area secretaries T R Soman and Mohammad Faisal, area committee members Shimnas, Albin Vadassery and M S Sarath. A few relatives of the girl were also charged.

Three friends who accompanied the youth and participated in the violence were also charged. According to the court’s order, the Christian girl and her Muslim husband were taken to a shelter home in Malappuram.

According to reports, the Muslim youth befriended the girl, who is a native of Thodupuzha Cheruthoni in the Idukki district, on social media when she was a minor. The youth entrapped her in his love. Earlier this month, as soon as she turned an adult, her lover lured the girl to his place in Malappuram. He then brainwashed her to convert to Islam, after which the duo got married as per Islamic rituals. The duo approached the court seeking permission to stay together.

The girl’s father, a CPM leader, filed a missing person’s report at Karinkunnam police station on February 4th. The family lives in Maniyarankudy, a village 7 kilometres north of Cheruthoni.

Following an investigation, authorities examined her phone location and discovered the girl in Malappuram. This is when they supposedly realised she was at the Islamic conversion facility. The police arrived and rescued the girl.

When the young girl appeared in Muttom Thodupuzha District Court, her lover and his aides also arrived. The court solicited the lady’s opinion because she was an adult, and the girl chose to go with the male friend of her own free choice.

Her parents were also in court and witnessed their daughter tell the judge that she did not want to accompany her father and mother. Her relatives, as well as other local CPM members and leaders, were present when this occurred. When the court was adjourned and the couple left, the two groups engaged in a heated confrontation.