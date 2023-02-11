MP: Petrol pump employee scams High Court judge, outlet sealed

Saturday, February 11, 2023
Madhya Pradesh: Petrol pump sealed by Jabalpur administration after a judge was billed for 7 litres extra

On Thursday (February 9), a petrol pump was sealed after a High Court judge received a bill for an additional 7 litres than the fuel tank capacity of his car. The incident took place in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh.

As per a report by The Times of India, the unnamed judge had gone to the said petrol pump to fill up his car. However, he received a bill for 57 litres although the fuel tank capacity of the car was only 50 litres.

After realising something was fishy, the judge dialled the district administration. On receiving the complaint, the local authorities conducted an initial inquiry and then proceeded to seal the petrol pump.

On Friday (February 10), the Jabalpur administration set up a team, consisting of 4 members, to inspect all petrol pumps in the city. The team included officials from Naptol Department, Petroleum companies and Food-Civil Supplies Department.

The development was confirmed by Kamlesh Tandekar, who serves as the Food and Civil Supplies District Controller. Meanwhile, the district Collector also vowed to take stringent action against those fuel outlets found ‘wrongly billing’ their customers.

