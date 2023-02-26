Pakistani doctor reveals how her in-laws became rich by begging

Amidst the ongoing economic crisis in Pakistan, a video of a woman in Lahore being married to a ‘rich’ family of professional beggars is going viral on social media.

The said video was first posted on the official YouTube channel of one Syed Basit Ali on February 20 this year. The woman, identified as Shazia, is an MBBS doctor by profession.

She recounted how her family was being misled by the professional beggars, who claimed to have made their fortunes through import-export business.

Dr Shazia, who is now a homemaker, narrated her ordeal, “My marriage was fixed by my family. The first 4-5 months were great… I had to do no work. My in-laws told me to enjoy life to its fullest. I had a luxurious life there.”

“The bungalow of my in-laws was equipped with a gym, a swimming pool, cars such as Land Cruiser and Fortuner, and servants to take care of my needs,” she emphasised.

On being asked by Syed Basit Ali about her ‘shocking discovery’ after 4-5 months, Dr Shazia recounted, “I saw the family members disappearing one by one. They would simply sit in their cars and go somewhere. This included both young and old family members.”

“One day, I went to the basement of the building and found costumes of beggars. They would change into their outfit every day and go out in their cars to beg for alms…I once followed them and found them begging in groups,” she added.

Beggar in-laws hired a professional makeup artist: Pakistani woman

Dr Shazia pointed out, “My life had turned outside down and I felt pity for myself. I am an MBBS doctor who belongs to a good family. I have been cheated.”

On being asked why she refused to stay with her in-laws despite the luxury, she said, “It wasn’t their family wealth but money derived from professional begging.”

The woman also informed that the family of beggars had even hired a makeup artist so that they could pass off as destitute. “Self-respect is more important than money. So you can put up with such people,” she further added.

Dr Shazia exposes the tricks of her in-laws

“My brother-in-law would pretend to have one dysfunctional leg while my mother-in-law would pass off as a handicapped woman with two non-functional legs,” the woman narrated.

“My husband would put up bandages on his arms and keep a bowl in front of him…I was depressed for a month after witnessing all this,” Dr Shazia emphasised.

She also informed how her in-laws would physically assault her, post which she returned to her family. “Do not get impressed by the money of your prospective husband. Research about the family, and check whether they are making an honest living,” Dr Shazia advised other Pakistani women.

Syed Basit Ali is a YouTuber and content creator and on his channel he interviews people who appear to be having interesting life, so to say.

Deteriorating economic condition of Pakistan

The development comes at a time when Pakistan is experiencing its worst economic crisis, besides food shortages, flash floods, and poverty. Over 7 million workers in its textile industry have been laid off.

Other than this, Pakistan, which was declared South Asia’s weakest economy by a report is also hit by a severe food crisis. The situation in several cities of Pakistan is so grave that flour is being rationed and guarded by armed guards. Prices of flour and wheat have witnessed a dramatic surge.

Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan are among the worst sufferers as tens of thousands spend hours daily to get the subsidized bags of flour that are already short in supply in the market.

Incidents of clashes and stampedes have been reported in markets in many areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan. The situation is so dire that flour-loaded mini trucks and vans are escorted by armed guards to avoid clashes.

As these vehicles reach the markets, people gather around these vehicles. Recently, the people of Pakistan took to Twitter to voice their woes as a nationwide power outage left almost all regions without electricity on January 24, 2023.

As such, the government has now surrendered itself to Almighty Allah. Pakistani Finance minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar said that the government was praying, that Allah would bring prosperity back to Pakistan.