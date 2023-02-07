Aftab Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, has confessed to his crime. In the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police, there have been many shocking revelations from Aftab’s confession. In this, the accused told how he disposed of the pieces of Shraddha’s corpse. The accused said that he burnt the pieces of the corpse with petrol and crushed many bones in a grinder and threw its powder on the road.

Shraddha Walkar and Aftab Poonawala first went on a trip

According to a report by ABP, the accused Aftab Poonawala has written in his confession, “We both planned trips to improve our relationship. We both left Mumbai on 28-29 March 2022 for a trip and reached Haridwar. Then after visiting Rishikesh, Dehradun, Mussoorie, Manali, and Chandigarh, we reached Parvati Valley where we met a boy named Badri whom we had befriended with Bumble App. He asked us to come to his home in Delhi.”

This friend in Delhi asked them to move out

Aftab Poonawala further said in his confession, “We reached Badri’s house in Chhattarpur hill in Delhi on 5th May 2022 after traveling for about a month and a half. We stayed at his house for about eight-ten days and there were fights between me and Shraddha there too. For this reason, we had a breakup. Due to frequent fights between me and Shraddha, Badri asked us to leave his house. After staying somewhere else about two days later, on May 16, 2022, both of us rented a house in Chhattarpur Hill through broker Rahul Roy and started living.”

The live-in couple had fights over small issues

Aftab Poonawala further said that while living together, he and the deceased Shraddha Walkar frequently had fights over small issues. He wrote in his confession, “At that time, both of us did not even have a job and most of the money was spent on the trip. Here too, there was a lot of quarrel between the two of us over small things. On May 18, 2022, she told me that she wants to go to her rented house in Vasai and bring household items, but I told her not to leave saying I was unwell. This made her angry and she started saying that both of us have only two bags and there is no food to eat. She said that eating outside food daily is not good for health.”

The culprit accused the victim of abusing him

Aftab Poonawala said, “I told her to pay half the money for the expenses, on which she got angry and started abusing me. I decided to get rid of her quarreling habit forever and get rid of her. Then on May 18, I grabbed her to kill her and dropped her on the floor and sat on her chest, and held her throat tight with both my hands until she died.”

Disposal of the corpse

Aftab Poonawala further said in his confession, “After this, I hid her dead body in the bathroom. Then I planned to cut it into small pieces and put it in a big briefcase to dispose of her dead body and bought a hammer, a saw, and three blades from a hardware shop on a 60-foot road from Chhattarpur hill. After this, I started cutting her dead body into pieces. On May 19, 2022, I bought a trash bag, a knife, and a chopper from a shop near Chhatarpur on temple Road. I put the knife in the bag and was going to hang the bag on my back, at that time, I got a cut on the tattoo made on my right hand. I got five stitches on the cut from the neighboring doctor.”

The dead body was put into a fridge

Aftab Poonawala added, “After this, I bought a fridge for 25 thousand rupees. The fridge was delivered to my address by the shopkeeper in the evening of the same day. In the evening, I packed some body parts in a trash bag and put some body parts in the freezer. I bought toilet cleaner, bleach, handwash, and other items from the shopping app to clean the blood spread after cutting the body parts. When the goods were delivered, I cleaned the blood spread.”

The briefcase

Aftab Poonawala further mentioned in his confession, “On May 20, I bought a large red briefcase from Mehrauli Market as part of a plan to dispose of the dead body pieces. When I bought the briefcase and brought it home, I put pieces in it, then the weight of the briefcase became heavy. In such a situation, this plan was abandoned for fear of being caught. Then I planned to throw small pieces at different places in the forest to dispose of her dead body.”

Disposing of the pieces of the corpse at various places

explaining the disposal of the dead body in detail, the accused said, “I burnt the pieces of the corpse with petrol and ground many bones in a grinder and threw its powder on a 100-foot road. Some parts of her body were put in polythene and put in a dustbin kept on the 60-foot road Chhattarpur hill. Some of her other body parts were dumped in the forest near the cremation ground of Chhattarpur hill, the forest behind Rain Basera Uttarpur Enclave, MG Road leading to Gurugram, and the forest near Chhattarpur hill. Many of them were burnt by pouring petrol for the purpose of destroying evidence. About three to four months after the incident, her head was thrown into the forest of Chhattarpur Enclave.”

Deceiving victim’s friends and family

Even after killing Shraddha Walkar, Aftab Poonawala continued to communicate with her friends pretending to be Shraddha. He confessed, “After the incident, Shraddha’s Instagram was logged in to my phone, from which I pretended to be Shraddha and replied to her friend Laxman. On the day of killing her, I transferred Rs 54,000 from her mobile phone to my account twice. After this, I went to Mumbai in the first week of June to get goods from my rented house in Vasai. After this, I came back to Chhatarpur hill. When I was called by the Maharashtra Police to inquire about Shraddha, I lost shraddha’s phone while coming back from there.”

Aftab Poonawala concluded by saying, “After the incident, I bought a new phone and sold my previous phone on Amazon in an exchange offer. I put the stud on Shraddha’s lips and one of her mobile phones in a compartment and threw it while going to Manikpur police in a moving train in the Mira Road area of Mumbai. I murdered Shraddha and erased evidence by cutting her body and disposing of it at different places. I made a mistake, I’m sorry.”