Thursday, February 16, 2023
Wall Street Journal suggests Americans to skip breakfast to save money, gets mocked

No, this is not satire. WSJ even listed out increase in amount of essentials for breakfast and said how one can save money by simply not eating breakfast.

OpIndia Staff
Image via Flickr
In order to save money, simply skip breakfast, suggested a Wall Street Journal article to the US populace. Even statistical argument is provided in the article to support their claim. It stated that a number of breakfast essentials experienced significant price rises as a result of a perfect storm of inclement weather, disease outbreaks, and ongoing consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The article, by Gabriel T. Rubin, began by outlining the factors that led to the sudden price increases for a number of breakfast staples, which include a perfect storm of inclement weather, illness outbreaks, and ongoing consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It further said, that the egg prices rose 8.5% in January compared to the previous month and have grown 70.1% in the last year, which is the largest annual rate since 1973. According to Information Resources Inc., the U.S.’s greatest avian influenza pandemic has decimated poultry flocks, pushing up the price of eggs more than any other supermarket item in 2022. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), U.S. egg stockpiles were 29% lower in the last week of December 2022 than they were at the start of 2022.

Frozen, noncarbonated juices and drinks saw a 1.5% increase in January compared to the previous month, and the 12.4% yearly increase is the largest in more than ten years. Due to a cold, two storms, and a citrus disease that is destroying its orange groves, Florida orange growers are collecting their smallest crop in nearly 90 years, the article added.

Breakfast cereal costs rose just 0.4% in January compared to the previous month, but were 15% higher than they had been a year earlier due in part to raised global grain prices brought on by problems related to the conflict in Ukraine.

It concluded by saying, that breakfast lovers might do better to stick to a cup of roasted coffee rather than instant. Prices for roasted coffee fell last month by 0.1%, while those for instant coffee increased by 3.6% on a monthly basis.

The article, however, was severely mocked and characterized as innocuous, lacking in objectivity, and reticent regarding the cost-benefit analysis of starving oneself to survive.

Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana, used the article as an opportunity to criticize the failings of Joe Biden administration.

House Judiciary GOP also voiced its disapproval of the piece.

Douglas A. Boneparth proposed to skip all meals to save even more money.

Rep. Mark Pocan advised to quit price gouging instead.

Twitter user Manan responded to the post by commenting, that after coffee and avocados they are coming after your breakfast.

Along with the online ridicule, some pointed out that the piece was behind a paywall which just exacerbated the jokes.

Another one by the name of Sultan of Games also pointed out the irony.

For the past year, inflation has been the biggest concern for Americans who are having trouble paying for essentials. People are being forced to use more restraint while buying and consuming their favourite foods because the cost of basic items like meat, cheese, and bread has jumped by anywhere from 10% to 30%.

