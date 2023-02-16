In order to save money, simply skip breakfast, suggested a Wall Street Journal article to the US populace. Even statistical argument is provided in the article to support their claim. It stated that a number of breakfast essentials experienced significant price rises as a result of a perfect storm of inclement weather, disease outbreaks, and ongoing consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The article, by Gabriel T. Rubin, began by outlining the factors that led to the sudden price increases for a number of breakfast staples, which include a perfect storm of inclement weather, illness outbreaks, and ongoing consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It further said, that the egg prices rose 8.5% in January compared to the previous month and have grown 70.1% in the last year, which is the largest annual rate since 1973. According to Information Resources Inc., the U.S.’s greatest avian influenza pandemic has decimated poultry flocks, pushing up the price of eggs more than any other supermarket item in 2022. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), U.S. egg stockpiles were 29% lower in the last week of December 2022 than they were at the start of 2022.

Frozen, noncarbonated juices and drinks saw a 1.5% increase in January compared to the previous month, and the 12.4% yearly increase is the largest in more than ten years. Due to a cold, two storms, and a citrus disease that is destroying its orange groves, Florida orange growers are collecting their smallest crop in nearly 90 years, the article added.

Breakfast cereal costs rose just 0.4% in January compared to the previous month, but were 15% higher than they had been a year earlier due in part to raised global grain prices brought on by problems related to the conflict in Ukraine.

It concluded by saying, that breakfast lovers might do better to stick to a cup of roasted coffee rather than instant. Prices for roasted coffee fell last month by 0.1%, while those for instant coffee increased by 3.6% on a monthly basis.

The article, however, was severely mocked and characterized as innocuous, lacking in objectivity, and reticent regarding the cost-benefit analysis of starving oneself to survive.

Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana, used the article as an opportunity to criticize the failings of Joe Biden administration.

Skipping meals to make ends meet?



This is how badly Biden’s economy is beating down average Americans.https://t.co/WJegLYW5UN — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) February 15, 2023

House Judiciary GOP also voiced its disapproval of the piece.

How the Left thinks you can combat rising prices in Joe Biden’s America:



“Just skip breakfast!”



“Just get two jobs!”



“Just don’t retire yet!” — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) February 15, 2023

Douglas A. Boneparth proposed to skip all meals to save even more money.

If you skip breakfast, lunch and dinner you can save even more money. https://t.co/CCTJDIxt4R — Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) February 15, 2023

Rep. Mark Pocan advised to quit price gouging instead.

I would recommend companies just stop price gouging instead.



But maybe that’s just me.https://t.co/t79pPPQgmn — Rep. Mark Pocan (@RepMarkPocan) February 15, 2023

Twitter user Manan responded to the post by commenting, that after coffee and avocados they are coming after your breakfast.

they first came for your coffee… then your avocados… now they want you to skip the entire breakfast… https://t.co/iQmu0lBMke — Manan 🤦🏽‍♂️ (@manan) February 15, 2023

Along with the online ridicule, some pointed out that the piece was behind a paywall which just exacerbated the jokes.

I can’t afford to read the article telling me not to eat to save money https://t.co/L2cLohaa1t — someone’s mom (@bustelo4babies) February 15, 2023

Another one by the name of Sultan of Games also pointed out the irony.

Skip breakfast to save money, but to unlock the full article you gotta subscribe to WSJ 😂 — Sultan of Games (@sultanofgames) February 15, 2023

For the past year, inflation has been the biggest concern for Americans who are having trouble paying for essentials. People are being forced to use more restraint while buying and consuming their favourite foods because the cost of basic items like meat, cheese, and bread has jumped by anywhere from 10% to 30%.