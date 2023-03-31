In a bizarre incident from Surat in Gujarat, it came to light that a 63-year-old woman from Bangladesh came to India on a visa and begged in Surat for the last three years to earn a livelihood. It is also revealed that the woman has taken doses of Covid vaccine showing a fake Aadhar Card and an Indian birth certificate.

Police detained the 63-year-old suspected Bangladeshi woman beggar near Khwajada’s dargah. A Bangladeshi passport was found in the possession of the old woman. She told the police that she had officially come to India with a multi-entry visa of one year. Police registered a case and arrested her on Wednesday 29th March 2023, after an Indian Aadhaar card was recovered from her. It was also found that earlier she had entered India illegally in 2020, but went back in 2022, and then again entered India, but this time legally.

The SOG (Special Operations Group) team detained 63-year-old Malekabegum, who was begging near Khwajada’s dargah on Wednesday evening, for questioning. This action was based on a tip-off that Watan alias Malika Seken Sardar is a native of Bangladesh. The old woman had also submitted a Bangladeshi passport to the police stating that she had come to India on a valid visa for one year in September. Initially it was not possible to arrest the woman as she had officially come to India. However, she was arrested after an Indian Aadhaar card was recovered from her during the search.

It was revealed during the interrogation of the woman that she entered India illegally in 2020. Within a month of that, the Covid-19 pandemic started. To avail of the Covid-19 vaccine, she made an Indian Aadhaar card based on a bogus birth certificate with the help of an agent so that she could take the vaccine and live easily in India. The police had registered a case of bogus documents for creating fake Aadhaar cards and birth certificates based on false documents despite being Bangladeshi.

The woman lived with her husband and two daughters in Gopalpur village of Bangladesh’s Gopalganj district. In 2020, she entered India illegally and begged in Surat. Here she earned Rs. 700 to Rs. 1,000 a day. In July 2022, she went to her native place in Bangladesh for a few days. In September, she obtained an official Bangladeshi passport and entered India with a valid visa of one year as it was difficult to enter India illegally at this time.