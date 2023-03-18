Bihar govt changes office timing specifically for Muslim employees for the month of Ramzan: Details

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the CM Nitish Kumar-led government has started with its attempt to woo Muslim voters. On Friday, March 17, the Bihar government announced its decision to change office hours for Muslim employees during the month of Ramzan.

In a circular issued by the General Administration Department of the state government, it has been stated that Muslim officials and staffers will be allowed to arrive one hour before the usual working hours and leave one hour before accordingly during the month of Ramzan.

Bihar government has granted permission to Muslim employees and officials to come to the office one hour before the scheduled time and leave the office one hour before the scheduled time during the month of Ramzan: State General Administration Department pic.twitter.com/7oEL46fRhH — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

According to the official circular issued by the general administration department, “Taking into account the convenience of Muslim employees and officials, the government has granted permission for them to arrive at the office one hour before the scheduled time and leave the office one hour before the scheduled time during the month of Ramzan”.

Moreover, the circular stated that this government order would be effective every year during the month of Ramzan.

Circular issued by Bihar government’s General Administration Department

Sunil Kumar Singh, the leader of Janata Dal United claimed that with this decision of the government, Muslim employees would have adequate time to break their fast in the evening without having any impact on their office work as they will come to the office one hour before the office timings.

Notably, a similar decision was made by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government recently ahead of Ramzan. During the holy month of Ramadan, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued directives allowing its Muslim employees to leave work an hour earlier in the evening.

A circular issued by principal secretary Revu Mutyala Raju will come into force most likely on March 24 and will be effective till April 23.

According to the circular, all Muslim government officials and teachers, as well as volunteers from villages and wards, will be permitted to leave early unless their presence is essential due to work-related emergencies.