Bihar police arrest VHP district secretary after ‘Hindu Rashtra’ flags appeared in Darbhanga, BJP calls it appeasement of one community

The police had registered an FIR in the case after a complaint was filed by Nazre Alam, the national president of an organisation named All India Muslim Bedari Karwan.

OpIndia Staff
Rajeev Prakash, a VHP official, was arrested for raising a 'Hindu Rashtra' banner in Darbhanga, Bihar.
VHP functionary Rajeev Prakash (left) arrested for putting up 'Hindu Rashtra' banner in Bihar's Darbhanga. (Source: OpIndia Hindi)
Bihar police have started taking strong actions against activists of Hindu organisations after a complaint was made regarding the ‘Hindu Rashtra’ flags that had been erected in the district of Darbhanga in Bihar. Rajeev Prakash Madhukar, a leader of the ‘Vishwa Hindu Parishad’ (VHP), has been arrested in this regard. He is VHP’s Darbhanga district secretary.

The police had registered an FIR in the case after a complaint was filed by Nazre Alam, the national president of an organisation named All India Muslim Bedari Karwan.

The VHP leader is said to have been summoned to the Peace Committee meeting, where he was then arrested. Sanjay Saraogi, local BJP MLA, condemned the police action and said that the Bihar administration detests the word ‘Hindu.’ He conveyed that initiatives are being taken to appease members of a specific community. 

He went on to ask if ‘Hinduism’ was a bad religion and added, “what would be wrong if India turned into a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.” He also maintained that many great leaders have expressed the same desire.

The authorities have been stringent on social media and forbidden people from making any sort of derogatory posts in this matter.  Additionally, the Darbhanga Police has also published a list of limitations in several respects.

These regulations include things like a 75 DB sound limit for DJs, a ban on new processions, identification requirements for procession leaders, and flag marches by police officials.

Opposition by the VHP

The Hindu organisation opposed this measure and charged the Bihar government with supporting jihadi elements. The outfit’s national spokesperson, Vinod Bansal, spoke with Opindia on the issue. He claimed that rather than eliminating the Popular Front of India (PFI) network that had roots in the state, the Bihar police and government were arresting nationalists.

He lambasted the Bihar government, particularly some of its officials, for appeasing Muslims. He stated that his demand is for the FIR to be withdrawn and for the activists to be released with dignity. He continued that according to the information we received, this unilateral behaviour is infuriating the Hindu community.

Background of the case

Following the discovery of ‘Hindu Rashtra’ banners at a few sites in Laheriasarai city in Bihar’s Darbhanga on Thursday, March 23, the Darbhanga Police filed an FIR against four named and one hundred unnamed accused individuals. Two saffron flags with the phrase ‘Hindu Rashtra’ printed on them were spotted close to a Durga Temple in the Maulaganj area in the city.

A section of people stated that the action offended their religious sensibilities. The police were made aware of the situation, and an inquiry was launched. The banner was deemed inappropriate and disruptive of social harmony by the police. According to them, one suspect has been taken into custody and is being questioned.

After the ‘Hindu Rashtra’ flags went viral on social media, Nazre Alam, who is the national president of a non-profit organisation named All India Muslim Bedari Karwan, wrote to the District Magistrate seeking action against those who allegedly attempted to disrupt the communal harmony in the area. 

In his letter, Alam accused Bajrang Dal of placing Hindu Rashtra banners and also claimed that Hindus and Muslims have been peacefully residing in Darbhanga for centuries, however, if such banners will be put up to hurt the sentiments of the ‘other community’ then neither Bihar nor India will be able to progress. He also added that demanding Hindu Rashtra in a democratic country like India comes under the category of a criminal offence. 

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

