BJP worker Senthil Kumar bombed and hacked to death in Puducherry, seven assailants later surrender in court

The seven assailants who were allegedly involved in the murder of the BJP functionary in Puducherry reportedly surrendered in a court in Trichy.

OpIndia Staff
BJP functionary hacked to death in Puducherry (Source: Free Press Journal)
On Monday, March 27, a video emerged wherein some unidentified bike-borne assailants could be seen hacking a person to death. The victim was identified as Senthil Kumar, a BJP functionary in Puducherry. In the incident that took place on Sunday (March 26) night.

According to reports, Senthil was attacked while he was standing near a bakery adjacent to Kannaki Government Higher School in Villianur. The assailants first hurled country bombs at Senthil Kumar and subsequently, stabbed him to death.

The video of the incident showed the seven assailants, who were on three motorbikes, first hurling bombs at the  BJP worker and then hacking him on his neck with lethal weapons while he was standing near a bakery adjacent to Kannaki Government Higher School at Villianur. He died on the spot, police said. 

The police formed four special teams to nab the assailants and police are scanning the footage from the nearby tea stall.

Later in the day, the seven assailants who were involved in the murder of the BJP functionary in Puducherry reportedly surrendered in a court in Trichy. Their identity has not been revealed yet.

Senthil Kumar is a distant cousin of Puducherry home minister Namachivayam. Senthil Kumar formerly worked for Congress before joining the BJP with Namachivayam.

