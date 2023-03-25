Saturday, March 25, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUS: Indian Americans hold a rally in support of India outside the San Francisco...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

US: Indian Americans hold a rally in support of India outside the San Francisco consulate that was attacked by Khalistanis

On Sunday, March 19, a group of pro-Khalistan demonstrators attacked and vandalised the Indian consulate in San Francisco.

OpIndia Staff
NRIs outside San Francisco Consulate.
Indian Americans outside San Francisco Consulate (Source: Free Press Journal)
22

The San Francisco consulate of India, which was vandalised by Khalistan supporters earlier this week, was the site of a large peace rally by members of the Indian-American community in support of India.

On Sunday, March 19, a group of pro-Khalistan demonstrators attacked and vandalised the Indian consulate in San Francisco. They demolished the temporary security barricades put up by the local police while shouting pro-Khalistan slogans and placed two ‘Khalistani flags’ inside the Consulate’s grounds. Soon after, two embassy employees took down these flags.

In an effort to show their support for India, a significant number of Indian Americans travelled from San Francisco and the surrounding areas and waved the tricolour at the consulate on Friday. They denounced the damaging actions of the few separatist Sikhs who were also present at the site.

To avert any unfortunate incident, local police officers were also present there in force. Some of the separatist Sikhs raised the flag of Khalistan and yelled pro-Khalistan slogans, but they were swamped by the massive group of Indian Americans who chanted pro-Indian slogans like ‘Vande Mataram’ and carried the Indian national flag alongside the US one.

Recent months have seen an increase in anti-Indian activities by Khalistanis, who have defaced certain Hindu temples in Canada, Australia, and the UK.

The incident of vandalism at the Indian consulate general in San Francisco by pro-Khalistan individuals during an anti-India rally was brought up by India in a meeting with the US Charge d’Affaires in Delhi.

The US administration was reminded of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation and has been asked to take the necessary steps to stop similar occurrences from happening again, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi.

Indian Embassy in Washington D.C also notified the US State Department on the same issue.

In the US, there are roughly 4.2 million persons of Indian origin or American Indian heritage. The third-largest Asian ethnic group in the US comprises people of Indian descent. 

Khalistanis have escalated their hostile activities after the crackdown on Sikh separatist organization ‘Waris Punjab De’ and its radical chief Amritpal Singh.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKhalistanis USA Canada
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
625,724FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com