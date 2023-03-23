Reality TV star Hina Khan has again attracted hate and verbal abuse from Muslim Instagram users who disagreed with her choice of clothing for Umrah(an Islamic ritual of visiting the holy site of Mecca). Within minutes of posting pictures in which she was seen wearing salwar kurta and even a hijab, hateful comments piled up from Muslim users.

One user said, “You went half naked to Allah’s home, your whole body is exposed in these clothes. You will again start your shamelessness when you come back to India”

Another user was angry about the bikini pictures that she had earlier posted on her IG. He said “Have some fear of Allah, you can’t have one leg here and another one there”

A female user by the name of Rukhsar Khan knew for certain that Hina’s “Umrah” won’t be valid because she lives with Hindus.

Rizwan Khan wants Hina to never go back to her life in showbiz and specifically gave instructions not to play Holi as it is against Qu’ran. He added that colours are a big ‘Haram’ as per Islam.

Some comments were so mean and filthy that we can’t even reproduce them here. Another Twitter user questioned her Islamic credentials and went a little poetic afterwards, he said “The cat goes to the holy pilgrimage after eating 900 rats”, apparently a taunt on Hina committing ‘sins’ throughout the year and going to pilgrimage after that.

Nasim Ahmed wrote ” You will roam around naked again after returning”

One Nazmul wrote “There is not a single man who hasn’t seen your body, does your going to the holy site mean anything? First, you learn how to take care of yourself. You have made money by showing your body, your pilgrimage is unacceptable”

Muslim women on Instagram were not too far behind men when it came to coaching Hina on her clothing choices. Anylah Sajjad wrote “Why are you wearing such see-through clothes……your dignity would have been doubled had you chosen to follow the norms of decency.

It is to be noted that Hina Khan and many other Muslim celebrities have been subjected to hateful verbal attacks from fellow Muslims in the past too who often go about issuing certificates for modesty and Muslim-ness.