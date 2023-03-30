The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives involved in Udhampur Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast cases hatched by the banned outfit through their Pakistan-based handlers. the agency said on Thursday.

According to NIA, Mohd Aslam Sheikh alias Adil and Mohd Amin Bhat alias Abu Khubaib alias Pinna were charged for their efforts towards “revival of terrorist activities in Jammu by carrying out recruitments from the pool of Over Ground Workers (OGW) and surrendered terrorists and activating a d motivating them to carry out terrorist acts”. The NIA, which had taken over the investigations into the case on November 15, 2022 from Jammu and Kashmir Police, said Adil was in touch with Pinna, an ‘individual terrorist’ of the LeT listed by Government of India, who was now operating from Pakistan. Pinna recruited Adil to carry out the two IED blasts on buses parked in the public areas of Udhampur District of Jammu and Kashmir, which had inflicted injuries to two persons.

Pinna, who was initially a resident of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir, joined the terrorist ranks of Hizb Ul Mujahideen in 1997 and was involved in the execution of various terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir, said the anti-terror agency.

The NIA further said Pinna later escaped to Pakistan in 2009 and is presently an active LeT handler who is playing a vital role in reviving and accelerating terrorist activities in the Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the NIA, Adil collected the explosives consignment delivered by Pinna’s associates from across the border in Kathua sector.

“Pinna used drones and the dead drop method for this delivery. Pinna trained Adil in cyberspace on how to prime the IEDs,” said the agency.

On September 28, Adil planted two IEDs in two different buses, which were plying between Basnatgarh and Udhampur, said the NIA, adding, “one blast took place around midnight of September 28 and the other in the early hours of September 29”.

After his arrest, the NIA said Adil made disclosures about hoarding of explosives for future attacks.

Two more IEDs, three sticky bombs, three detonators and two PTD (Programmable Thermostat Display) timers were recovered from Adil’s residence. “These were part of the consignment that was delivered from Pakistan,” said the agency.

NIA unravelled all these facts and filed a chargesheet on March 28 against Adil and Pinna under sections 120B, 121A, 122, 307 and 407 of the Indian Penal Code, sections 3 and 4 of the Explosives Substances Act, 1908 and sections 16, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)