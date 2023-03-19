Sunday, March 19, 2023
Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif government exploring legal options to declare Imran Khan’s PTI a banned outfit

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that the legal team of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was examining the matter.

PTI was founded by Imran Khan on 25 April 1996 in Lahore.
The party was founded by Imran Khan on 25 April 1996 in Lahore. (Image Source: PTI)
18

The Pakistani government is contemplating initiating legal action to designate Imran Khan Niazi’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party as a banned organisation.

“Terrorists were hiding in Zaman Park. Weapons, petrol bombs, etc have been recovered from the residence of Imran Khan which is enough evidence to file a case against the PTI for being a militant organisation,” Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that the legal team of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was examining the matter.

On the government’s plan to initiate the process to ban Khan’s party, the minister said, “Primarily it is a judicial process to declare any party proscribed. However, we will consult our legal team on the issue.”

The push to name PTI a ‘militant outfit’ came from the former prime minister and PML-N chief, Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz, who is also the senior vice president of the party. She also posted a video of the Zaman Park violence, labeling the supporters of the former Prime Minister as ‘trained terrorists & miscreants recruited from banned outfits that Imran Khan has always been supportive of.’

Dragging India and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) into their politics, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif agreed with his niece’s assertion and accused him of ‘intimidating judiciary.’

Meanwhile, an Islamabad court delayed the arrest warrant of the ex-captain of Pakistan’s cricket team in the ‘Toshakhana case’ until March 30. He was allowed to go back after marking attendance outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex on Saturday.

This infuriated the leaders of the coalition government who referred to the court’s decision as ‘special treatment’ granted to the PTI chief.

Earlier that day, hours after he departed to appear before a local court in Islamabad, the Punjab police conducted a search of his Zaman Park property and arrested a number of party members. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore himself monitored the operation as the police used heavy machinery to break down the gate of his residence.

An anti-terror court granted permission to conduct the search inside Imran Khan’s residence. Police were accompanied by water cannons, bulldozers, and a prisoner van. They soon demolished PTI camps in the area with the help of cranes and removed barriers and containers.

Posting a video of the police action, Imran Khan called it ‘contempt of court.’ Furthermore, he charged, that the assault began after ‘I left to present myself before Islamabad court, and Bushra bibi (his wife), a totally private non-political person, was alone in the house.’ He also called it a violation of the ‘Islamic principle.’

The PTI leader questioned, “Under what law are they doing this?” He reiterated, that this was part of the ‘London Plan’ where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power.

Pakistan witnessed violent clashes between law enforcement agencies, including Pakistan Rangers, and PTI members, first on March 9, and then again on March 15 and 16.

