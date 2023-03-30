Thursday, March 30, 2023
News Reports
Updated:

Media reports that Amritpal Singh may surrender at Golden Temple, lays down 3 conditions, Punjab Police calls it fake news

Several media reports had cited ‘sources’ to claim that the Waris Punjab De chief had put three conditions before surrendering.

OpIndia Staff
Amritpal Singh Punjab Police
Image Source: Punjab Police Twitter account
8

On Thursday, March 30, Punjab Police dismissed media reports that claimed that the fugitive Khalstani leader Amritpal Singh has put three conditions in front of Punjab Police before surrendering, as fake news.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Police shared the screenshot of the Times Now report titled ‘Arrest must be shown as…: Amritpal Singh ready to surrender, puts 3 conditions before Punjab Police’ and stated, ”This news is factually incorrect. Request to fact-check news before sharing and urge all citizens not to spread fake news.”

Notably, the Times Now report and several other media reports had cited ‘sources’ to claim that the Waris Punjab De chief had put three conditions before his planned surrender at Golden Temple. The three reported conditions were:

  1. Arrest Must Be Shown As Surrender
  2. Must Be Kept In Punjab Jail
  3. No Torture In Police Custody 

Recently, Amritpal Singh released his first video since the Punjab police crackdown against him and claimed that it was not about his arrest but an attack on the Sikh community. He opined that the government could have arrested him at home if they had wanted to do so.

Amritpal declared that no one could hurt him and he does not fear imprisonment. Claiming that he would dispel the “terror” that the government had instilled in the public’s hearts, he asked Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to host a Sarbat Khalsa (meeting) on the occasion of Baiskahi at Talwandi Sabo.

The radical Sikh leader has been on the run since March 18 even as Punjab police launched a massive crackdown against him. He managed to give police a slip after his convoy was intercepted in Jalandhar and fled on a motorbike. He has been absconding since then.

Searched termsAmritpal Singh Khalistan
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

