At the time when Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi was busy peddling his usual anti-India diatribe during a presentation at Cambridge University, Union Minister of minority affairs Smriti Irani donned the hat of a professor as she took sessions on Human Resource Management for MBA students at IIM Udaipur.

IIM Udaipur was delighted to host Honorable Cabinet Minister @smritiirani, who addressed the IIMU community on the true meaning of equality, equity, and dignity for women, in a Panel discussion: ‘Forging Gender Parity’. Her visionary leadership inspires us all.#IIMU #IIM pic.twitter.com/wp6X2PE0HB — IIM Udaipur (@IIM_Udaipur) March 3, 2023

She was invited to IIM Udaipur as a guest faculty by Prof Kunal Kumar, a full-time faculty member at the veracity.

On February 28, Smriti Irani presented a Research on “The Necessity and Pitfalls of Ranking Management Institutions: The NIRF Experience”. The research has Smriti Irani as the lead author, Prof Kunal Kumar (IIM Udaipur) and Prof Sushanta Mishra (IIM Bangalore) as co-authors.

Irani delved into the significance of a National Ranking framework that caters to India’s vast diversity, including regional and linguistic diversity. The framework aims to reward institutions that support socio-economically disadvantaged individuals. During her presentation, Irani elucidated the framework’s purpose, objectives, and current challenges, making the seminar both informative and nuanced.

Irani, in her inaugural speech, spoke about various government initiatives directed towards women’s empowerment and appreciating the multi-tasking facet of women.

On March 1, 2023, the Union Minister took three back-to-back sessions on Core Course “Human Resource Management” for MBA students each for a duration of 75 minutes.

“Smriti Irani engaged the MBA class through Case Method wherein she discussed the Harvard Business School’s case “ClubMed.” She based the class on four Ds – Do, Discuss, Debate, and Deliberate. The class ended with the students doing the Job Analysis of a Minister,” the official statement read.

The IIM faculty praised Smiriti Irani’s teaching style and said “the classes were insightful, inspirational, and very well received by the students”.

Several students who got the opportunity to interact and attend her lecture recounted their experiences, praising Smriti Irani’s all-encompassing, knowledgeable, insightful, and humble teaching style.

It’s interesting to note that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was required to speak to MBA students at Cambridge Judge Business School on the topic of “Learning to Listen in the 21st Century” roughly simultaneously with the Union Minister’s invitation to give a lecture to MBS students at IIM Udaipur.

Irani spent some productive time genuinely imparting knowledge to the students of IIM Udaipur. In sharp contrast, to what the Union Minister did, Rahul Gandhi used the opportunity to peddle his usual anti-India propaganda and blatant lies, as he does in India during his political speeches.

Hathras, BJ Yatra, Pulwama, Pegasus and more: Rahul Gandhi’s Cambridge talk to MBA students was all about blatant lies, false claims and anti-India propaganda

While delivering a lecture to the MBS students of Cambridge Univeristy, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi spoke on topics like the Hathras case, the Pulwama attack and the Pegasus row to peddle his anti-India propaganda. He launched one of his usual attacks on the Modi government and said that it was undermining the democracy of India. While delivering a presentation at Cambridge University, Rahul Gandhi lied that the Israeli spyware Pegasus was being used to monitor his phone.

Rahul Gandhi, who walks with dozen of commandoes, party leaders and supporters surrounding him, claimed that he walked very safely in Kashmir, even through the stretch in Pulwama where a “car bomb” killed 40 soldiers, and he saw two “militants” there. He went ahead to claim that the militants saw him but could not harm him, because he was promoting the idea of non-violence and peace.

He even compared the BJY to Gandhi’s Dandi March, drawing equivalence with the freedom struggle against the British, painting himself as carrying the legacy of Gandhi (they are not related), of fighting against tyranny.

While travelling in container trucks modified into ultra-luxury residences on wheels, equipped with all luxury amenities, and under VIP security, he went on to describe how the yatra was about facing difficulties and challenges.

BJP lashes out at Rahul Gandhi over Cambridge lecture

After a video of Rahul Gandhi’s lecture was shared on social media, the BJP slammed the Congress leader for his ‘praise’ of China and opined that Rahul Gandhi’s speech at Cambridge was nothing but a brazen attempt to denigrate our country on foreign soil in the guise of targeting PM Modi.

BJP leader Amit Malviya also shared a clip of Rahul Gandhi’s lecture, saying “Rahul Gandhi, in a brazen manner, justifies China’s authoritarianism, says Chinese value societal harmony – individual liberty is not central to their idea…They don’t want things to go out of control which is legitimate…as legitimate as individual liberty is for the US.”

Rahul Gandhi, in a brazen manner, justifies China’s authoritarianism, says Chinese value societal harmony – individual liberty is not central to their idea… They don’t want things to go out of control which is legitimate… as legitimate as individual liberty is for the US… pic.twitter.com/zNrbddWHRc — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 3, 2023

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out at the Gandhi scion by saying, “Rahul even admits he is fascinated by China and Communist party members have shaped his thoughts. Such rich praise for the Chinese is understandable. Gandhi family is trying to pay off its debts for the donations they took from them!”