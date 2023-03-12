On Sunday, 12th March 2023, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker posted a photograph of Holi celebrations on her Instagram handle. In this photograph, she is seen celebrating Holi with her husband Fahad Ahmed. After that, Muslim social media users who don’t approve of interfaith marriage attacked Fahad Ahmed and preached to him to abide by the religious teachings.

Swara Bhasker wrote in the caption of the photograph, “Here’s to celebrating all the colors of life together.”‘

Islamists on the social media platform immediately started reacting to this photo. One Tariq Aziz wrote in a comment, “In the chapter Al Baqrah of the holy Quran it is clearly written that don’t marry a polytheist infidel unless he or she embraces Islam. Otherwise, that person will go to hell and also take you along to hell.”

Barkat Arbaz commented, “See what Fahad is forced to do just because he is her husband.”

Khan Boay commented, “See, how this Mulla has changed after staying with Kafirs.”

Another Instagram account @sufyan_2020 commented, “Was it qubul hai qubul hai (Islamic nikah) or pheray (Hindu wedding)?” Another Instagram user @rexxy98ap replied to this comment and wrote, “I hope Swara is converted to Islam.” Instagram account @sufyan_2020 replied, “Be it so by the grace of Allah.”

Another Instagram user Danish Kazmi commented, “How can he who did not remain loyal to his Sharia law be loyal to you?” One Mohammad Mohsin replied to this comment by saying, “Keep this to yourself. Don’t rant on social media.”

Danish Kazmi further said in his comments, “You are so idiot that you should name yourself Mukesh Kumar instead of Mohammad. It will suit your misery. Thank me later.”

When asked about whether he knows anything about the constitution, Danish Kazmi wrote, “I am a law student, but what I said earlier is beyond the intelligence of a Kafir. It is okay if all are Indians as per the constitution but according to Muslim Personal Law Board, the one who is not Muslim is a Kafir and it is also okay for me.”

When asked why he is using the Instagram social media platform created by a Kafir, Danish Kazmi replied, “You will never understand what I am saying.”

This is how Muslim Instagram users showcased how they are influenced by Islamic notions and oppose the interfaith marriage of Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed.

It is notable that Swara Bhasker announced the news on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from her Twitter handle. Swara informed her followers that their wedding was filed with the court on 6th January 2023 under the special marriage act.

Wishes started pouring in from her followers and well-wishers. However, a Chicago-based Islamic scholar Mufti Yasir Nadeem Al Wajidi denounced the marriage of Swara and Fahad as ‘Islamically invalid’ since Swara Bhasker is a ‘polytheistic woman’. He also backed his claim with a verse from the Quran. Mufti Yasir also slammed liberal Muslims for interpreting Quran as per the convenience of their theology.