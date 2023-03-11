Thieves steal taps and geyser from the house of a judge in Ludhiana

An incident of theft at the house of a judge took place in Ludhiana in Punjab recently. The official residence of Additional Sessions Judge Ravdeep Hundal was broken into, and the thieves fled after stealing taps and a geyser from the house. The thieves also searched the premises for costly stuff but came up empty-handed, and left the house with bathroom fittings. On Thursday, the matter came to light when Judge Hundal, who had gone out of town, returned to his residence on Mall Road in Ludhiana.

On the basis of a statement made to the police by Sardool Singh, the gunman of Judge Ravdeep Hundal, Division Number 8 police have filed an FIR against unidentified thieves and initiated an investigation.

The complaint said that on March 6, the extra sessions judge spent a few days on vacation in Chandigarh with his family. On March 9, when they came home, they found that the house had been looted.

Even though the burglars had ransacked the entire residence, they only took a geyser and some taps before escaping. The complainant claimed that the police recorded the statement and began an investigation.

Senior police officers were made aware of the incident, and officers from the concerned police station arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation.

There were no CCTV cameras installed at the home, according to sub-inspector Janak Raj, additional SHO, division number 8 police station. The main road’s CCTV cameras are being scanned by the police.

A case has been filed against the unidentified accused under Sections 457 (house trespassing) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Officer’s Colony is a high-security zone since it houses multiple judges, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, and Public Service Commission officers. Every officer has been provided 24-hour security cover.

Notably, two similar incidents were reported last year as well. Thieves broke into the homes of district attorney (Ludhiana administration) Amarpal Singh and Jagraon additional district commissioner Nayan Jassal on May 5, 2022. In another incident on June 7, 2022, unidentified individuals had broken into judicial magistrate Anubha Jindal’s residence in Officers’ Colony near Old Session Chowk. The intruders were compelled to flee when a peon spotted them and raised the alarm.