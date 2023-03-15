Wednesday, March 15, 2023
UP: Govt school principal Anees Ahmed booked for raping a girl in Amethi

The incident took place in the Mohanganj police station area of ​​Amethi. Accused Anees Ahmed is the principal of a composite school. The victim resides in the village near the school.

OpIndia Staff
Amethi: school principal booked for rape
Representational image
14

A case of rape inside a government school in the Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh has come to the fore. On Monday, March 13, 2023, the victim was allegedly sexually assaulted by the accused and school principal Anees Ahmed while she was filling up water at a hand pump installed on the school premises. Anees is also accused of threatening to kill the family members of the victim. Police have registered an FIR in this matter. The accused is absconding since the case was registered against him.

According to media reports, the incident took place in the Mohanganj police station area of ​​Amethi. Accused Anees Ahmed is the principal of a composite school. The victim resides in the nearby village.

The victim said that due to the huge crowd that gathers to fill water from the water hand pump installed on the school premises, she had gone there at around 4 pm on Monday to fill the water. Meanwhile accused Anees was sitting in his cabin with the door closed.

The girl was allegedly returning from school with a bucket of water when Anees called her inside his cabin on the pretext of taking water. The girl took water to Anees’s cabin. Anees first talked to her for some time and then deliberately tossed her on a bench. Anees wrapped the girl’s mouth with a cloth and raped her. The accused while sending the victim back to her home threatened to kill her along with her family if she spoke to anyone about this.

Notably, Amethi police have registered an FIR under sections 376 and 506 of the IPC against the accused Principal Anees Ahmed.

Superintendent of Police Ilamaran said that the victim has been sent for medical examination and the police are conducting searches to nab the absconding accused. Meanwhile, the Education Department has suspended the accused.

