A 26-year-old Hindu man, Ajay Kumar Singh s/o Jaipal Singh of Faridpur village who married a Muslim woman, Muskaan, of Jullupur village, a few months ago approached the Uttar Pradesh Police accusing his wife and her relatives of pressurizing him to convert to Islam. They both were in a relationship prior to their marriage last December against the wishes of their respective families.

He asserted that during Durga Puja (Chaitra Navratri), his wife vandalized the goddess idol installed in their house. He also reported that she has been harassing him and his family to embrace Islam for the last 15 days.

A clip of the altercation is going viral on social media. Muskaan is seen intimidating her in-laws in the video. She can be heard threatening, “You all will die,” in response to Ajay’s declaration that he is willing to die but will not renounce his Hindu faith.

Aligarh : Hindu man who married to a Muslim woman was threatened by his wife to end her life and pin the blame of abetment on him if he did not convert to her religion.

The Aligarh police booked Muskaan, her mother Shehanshah, father Yunus Ali, brother Furquan Ali, pic.twitter.com/bEbhHBId30 — rohan panchigar (@rohanpanchigar) March 31, 2023

The victim’s family is the sole Hindu household in the otherwise Muslim hamlet. He claimed that his wife was provoked by the women in the area. He stated that she began pressing the family, including her husband, to convert a few days after their marriage after she came in contact with the neighbouring Muslim ladies.

In his complaint to the Aligarh police, he said that his wife threatened to commit suicide and pin the blame of abetment on him if he did not convert to her religion. The Aligarh police on Wednesday booked Muskaan, her mother Shehanshah along with her father Yunus Ali, brother Furquan Ali, and brother-in-law Suhel Khan based on the charges.

A case has been registered by the Aligarh police under sections 295 (damages or defiles worship, or any object sacred by any class), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (deliberate intention of wounding the religious feelings), 506 criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“An FIR has been lodged against his wife and her four family members. We are investigating the allegations. Legal action will be taken only after we find that the claims made in the complaint are true,” said Sarjana Singh, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Barla in Aligarh.

She added, “I have called the couple and will try for a patch-up between them. The police will take action if the woman and her family members continue to put pressure on the man to convert.”

Ajay first went to Gyanendra Singh Chauhan, national vice-president of the Karni Sena, who then brought him to Sarjana Singh. The Hindu leader reported that on March 26, the husband and wife got into a heated argument over preparing meat at home. Ajay had requested his wife to refrain from cooking meat on the auspicious day of Chaitra Navratri.

Chauhan observed, “The man is terrified and we will come to his rescue because we cannot allow a Hindu to embrace Islam if he or she is not willing to change the religion.”

Muskaan’s family filed a charge of kidnapping and forced marriage against Ajay at the Akbarabad police station after the couple’s wedding. She, however, affirmed to have married him of her own free will in the court. Hence, the case was dismissed.