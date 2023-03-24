Friday, March 24, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUP Police attaches properties worth Rs 9 crore belonging to BSP leader and meat...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

UP Police attaches properties worth Rs 9 crore belonging to BSP leader and meat mafia Haji Yakub Qureshi, properties worth over Rs 31 crore identified

Haji Yakub Qureshi, a former minister in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) governments is currently held in Sonbhadra Prison.

OpIndia Staff
BSP Leader Haji Yakub Qureshi, Courtesy: indianexpress.com
13

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday, March 23, attached properties worth Rs 9 crore that belonged to BSP politician and meat mafia Haji Yakub Qureshi, as part of the UP government’s ongoing action against meat mafias in Uttar Pradesh. Other unlawful assets totalling over Rs 31 crore have also been identified. On the other hand, on the third day of the Income Tax Department’s raid on the residence of Aligarh meat businessman Haji Zaheer, property worth crores of rupees has been found.

Speaking about the police action on the properties of Yakub Qureshi, Circle Officer (CO) Kithore Rupali Roy said, “two plots of lands of Haji Yakub Qureshi which have been attached today are in the name of Haji Yakub Qureshi’s wife Sanjeeda Begum. These properties were purchased with money obtained through criminal activities.”

CO Roy added that Yakub’s other illegal assets, worth Rs 31 crore 77 lakhs, have also been marked. Action will be initiated on these also.

A total of 26 properties, including both land and buildings, have been identified as belonging to Yakub. There are 32 cars in all. There are more than 24 premium four-wheelers and some two-wheelers.

Haji Yakub Qureshi, a former minister in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) governments, is currently held in Sonbhadra Prison. Imran and Firoz, two of his sons, are presently out on bail.

Seven luxurious houses are among the 26 sites that have been designated as land and buildings. These mansions are located at various locations in Meerut. Yakub’s school, hospital, meat factory, land, two homes in Sarai Bahlim, and other unlawful properties have been identified by the police on Hapur Road.

Yakub Qureshi owns property in ten villages. Some construction work has also been done at these places. Two bungalows in Sarai Bahlim Kotwali were bought in the name of Sanjeeda Begum. In Zahidpur, a bungalow, and six buildings have been identified.

Registered in the names of Yakub and his sons Imran and Firoz, luxury and expensive vehicles such as Mercedes, Jaguar, and Range Rover have also been found. There are 23 vehicles registered to the Alfahim Meatex Company, including the Innova, Pajero, Balero, and 5 Scorpio.

Former minister Haji Yaqoob Qureshi owned and ran Al Fahim Meatex Private Limited. This meat factory is situated in Village Allipur Jijmana Dhikauli under the Kharkhauda police station area. There was an illegal business of meat packaging and processing going on in the factory. Police charged 18 people, including Yakub Qureshi, his wife Shamjida, and sons Firoz and Imran, after recovering meat from the spot. Meat worth five crore rupees was caught in the factory. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Khalistani aides of Amritpal Singh moved out of Punjab fearing recurrence of Ajnala episode, posters supporting fugitive seen at Indo-Nepal, Attari border

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi clarifies that he wasn’t wiping his nose on Mallikarjun Kharge’s jacket, claims had floated after a video had gone viral

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi authorities decide to construct public toilets in the vicinity of British High Commissioner’s house deeming it necessary, UK Govt objects

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi arrives in Varanasi for ‘One World TB Summit’, to dedicate and initiate development projects worth over 1780 crores

ANI -

‘Bhagwan Rama was sent by Allah’: Farooq Abdullah claims quoting Pakistani Maulana

OpIndia Staff -

Listen to BJP leader Tajinder Bagga say ‘polis aa gayi polis’ for 2 minutes straight as Canadian Khalistani continues to abuse and threaten him

OpIndia Staff -

Renuka Chowdhury believes herself to be Surpanakha, wants to prove it in court by citing PM Modi’s Ramayana statement in Parliament

Sanghamitra -

CJI Chandrachud’s speech at the Ramnath Goenka, speaking ‘truth to power’ and a crucial contradiction within minutes

Abhishek Banerjee -

As court frames charges against Tahir Hussain, Kapil Mishra asks if Sanjay Singh knew about Ankit Sharma’s murder: What AAP leader had said back...

OpIndia Staff -

‘We will file FIR against those burning effigy of Raavan’, says Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi, who was earlier arrested for assaulting a women. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
625,530FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com