The United Senate has unanimously voted to call for a bill to declassify all intelligence regarding the origins of Covid 19, more than 3 years after the pandemic broke and killed millions of people around the world. As per reports, Republican Senators Josh Hawley and Mike Braun reintroduced the bill that requires Presiden Biden to declassify all intelligence related to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and possible origins of the SARS Cov 2 virus.

JUST IN – Senate unanimously passed a bill that calls to declassify all U.S. intelligence on the origins of COVID. pic.twitter.com/liNdlhoKu1 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 2, 2023

The development comes a day after the US Department of Energy and later the FBI confirmed that the ‘Wuhan lab leak’ is the most likely origin of the pandemic.

#FBI Director Wray confirmed that the Bureau has assessed that the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from a lab incident in Wuhan, China. pic.twitter.com/LcBVNU7vmO — FBI (@FBI) March 1, 2023

In an interview with Fox News, FBI director Christopher Wray confirmed that the probe agency has known for some time that a ‘Wuhan lab leak incident’ is the most probable origin of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Though the claim has just become mainstream, a number of journalists, scientists and politicians have been saying for more than a year that the SARS-COV 2 virus had most likely leaked from the BSL4 lab inside the Wuhan Institute of Virology where the US govt’s NIAID had funded a gain of function research through the EcoHealth Alliance and the Chinese government.

H/T: @RealMacReport @HawleyMO pic.twitter.com/rxL86NoAcA — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 2, 2023

In a classified report provided to the White House, the US Department of Energy has also affirmed the same.

“For nearly three years, anyone asking whether COVID-19 originated as a lab leak outbreak was silenced and branded as a conspiracy theorist. Now, these prudent skeptics stand vindicated. The Biden administration must immediately declassify all intelligence reports pertaining to the origins of COVID-19 coronavirus and the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The American people deserve to know the truth.” Senator Josh Hawley told Fox News.

US govt, media and so-called ‘scientists’, everyone had labelled the Wuhan lab leak theories as ‘conspiracy and false news’

It is notable here that despite repeated claims by several experts and journalists, the ‘mainstream’ government and media voices, including Dr Fauci, have been labelling the lab leak theory as a conspiracy.

A detailed report in OpIndia had explained how Peter Daszak, the head of EcoHealth Alliance, which was carrying out gain of function research in Wuhan lab, was one of the first persons to denounce the lab leak theories and had gone so far as to publish a letter in Lancet, declaring all ‘lab leak’ claims as baseless.

Interestingly, Daszak had also made himself a part of the WHO team sent to the very Wuhan lab to investigate the Covid origins, which was unsurprisingly unsuccessful in making any significant headways. Daszak was one of the most vocal influencers in setting down and dismissing the claims of ‘lab leak’.

Old videos and articles show Daszak even boasting about how his research is trying to ‘create’ antibody-resistant variants of the Coronavirus. Emails between Fauci and Daszak obtained by some media organisations under the Freedom of Information Act showed Daszak thanking Fauci for shutting down and dismissing the ‘lab leak’ theories.

Now that the US government is finally warming up to admitting the ‘lab leak’ claims, even validating them, the important question is, despite all the evidence, documentation and repeated claims, why had the same US government and media establishment worked for years to cover this up?