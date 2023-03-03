On 2nd March 2023, journalist-filmmaker Vinod Kapri shared a video from his Twitter handle in which he started reading Bible and asked Hindus to learn from Bible as Hindu organizations protested against anti-Hindu material being distributed at a book fair in Delhi on Wednesday, 1st March 2023. Vinod Kapri said that he will preserve the copy of the Bible and read it because Hindus protested against its distribution at the book fair.

In this video, Vinod Kapri said, “I was given this copy of the Bible in the world book fair. I kept it aside. But after that, the way in which hooliganism is going on about this Bible, I have decided to read it. I will keep it in my home and I will also read it. Those who have spread the hooliganism over this Bible should know that your Dharma is not so weak that it will be desecrated by merely keeping this book in your house of reading it.”

Vinod Kapri then continued reading from the Bible. He said, “For such people, it is said in the Bible – What is the nature of a sinner? After your death, you will surely get the results of the acts you commit in this life. Don’t be deceived. God can not be mocked. You will reap what you sow. One who sows for his body will reap doom through his body. But one who sows for the holy spirit will reap infinite life through the holy spirit. Everyone born in this world is a sinner by his nature. It is this enemy that lives in a human. It pulls man towards an infinite punishment. What comes out of a man, makes him impure. Because bad thoughts, adultery, theft, murder, greed, evil acts, deception, lust, envy, hatred, speaking badly about others, ego, madness, etc. all come out from a human mind. All these bad qualities are manifested from within and they make a man impure.”

Vinod Kapri further said, “These people who are involved in hooliganism there in the book fair, those who are stopping the distribution of the Bible, should first read this. If you want to propagate your faith, you distribute Geeta there. You chant verses from Geeta for the people there. What is being Sanatan in insulting a holy religious book by making a ruckus? I want to tell those people that I too received one such book there on that day. I came home and just kept it aside. But, now that you all are opposing it, I will read this book. I will read the whole book. I will keep it with me, rather very close to me.”

On Wednesday, the United Hindu Front launched a protest at a book fair in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan after several Christian missionaries attempted to distribute objectionable content against Hindus. The missionaries also distributed free Bible and indicated the non-Christian attendees to accept Christianity as their new religion.