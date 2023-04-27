Thursday, April 27, 2023
AAP reacts following Kejriwal’s Sheesh Mahal controversy in which Rs 1.45 cr were spent just on toilets, will protest against PM Modi for wasting public money

The opposition party in Delhi stated that when Delhi was struggling with Covid, CM of Delhi was spending crores on getting his house renovated.

OpIndia Staff
AAP responds to Kejriwal Sheesh Mahal controversy in which Rs 1.45 cr spent on toilets alone, says will protest against PM Modi for 'looting' public money
CM Arvind Kejriwal (Representative Image)
14

Further details about the ‘renovation’ of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Civil Lines road in Delhi have emerged that reveal that the AAP supremo, who has time and again diligently portrayed himself as a common man, has spent Rs 1.45 crore just on the toilets. The report by Times Now stated that around 15 toilets have been constructed in Kejriwal’s house and each of these bathrooms has cost Rs 15 lakhs.

Meanwhile, sanitary installations in these bathrooms cost Rs 10.78 lakhs, while the special shower tools in the house cost Rs 91 lakhs. 12 glass shower closures separately cost Rs 3.61 lakh and a hot water generator cost Rs 25 lakh. As per Times Now media reports, the toilets installed in the Delhi CM’s house are high-tech and can be operated with remote controls at convenience.

The renovation work undertaken at the Delhi CM’s home has been criticised by the BJP. The opposition party in Delhi stated that when Delhi was struggling with Covid, CM of Delhi was spending crores on getting his house renovated. The BJP also demanded Delhi CM’s resignation over this issue. Interestingly, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) responded to the criticism and has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead for allegedly wasting the taxpayer’s money.

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha, on April 27, said that the party would stage massive protests against the BJP-led Central Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘squandering’ public money. “The prices of milk, petrol, diesel, CNG gas, cooking gas, and what not have skyrocketed since the BJP has come to power. PM Modi has built a new palace worth Rs 1300 crores, he has bought a ship worth Rs 8400 crores, he does foreign tours costing Rs 1500 crores, beautified his home for Rs 90 crores, and also spent Rs 56 crores for decoration at Yoga event,” he said.

He also added that the party condemns ‘wastage’ of taxpayers money by PM Modi and that it would launch massive protest agaisnt whom he referred to as the ‘uneducated king’.

Earlier it was reported that the Delhi CM’s residence was approximately renovated for Rs 44.78 crores, out of which more than Rs 1 crore was sanctioned to buy only the curtains. Kejriwal is said to have selected a curtain design costing Rs 7,94,000 per piece for his residence and had ordered 23 such curtain pieces. He also ordered ‘Deor Pearl Marble’, known for its superior quality for Rs 3.30 crores. The said amount was used to buy the marble and polish it. Additionally, Rs 21,60,000 was spent on the chemical adhesive used to fix the marble.

Further, the Chief Minister ordered 6 hand-crafted wool carpets for a total of Rs 20 lakhs. Rs 63 lakhs were spent on renovating two kitchens and Rs 4 crores were spent on wall paneling. Additionally, another Rs 40 lakhs were spent on redoing the wardrobes and dressers in his room, his parents, and also the bedrooms of his two children.

Now, it has also come to the fore that the Delhi CM spent an additional Rs 1 lakh each for 24 decorated pillars installed in his house. Further, he is also said to have spent Rs 88 lakhs for smart lighting along with Rs 2.16 crores for artistic, and ornamental work and Rs 41 lakhs for superior wooden doors and automatic sliding glass doors.

It is worth noting that last year, the Delhi CM also used several crores of taxpayer’s money to construct a swimming pool inside his residence. It was also said that Kejriwal had got the pool modeled as per the standards of luxury Maldives hotels.

The BJP took cognisance of the renovation and stated that when Delhi was struggling with Covid, the CM of Delhi was spending crores on getting his house renovated. Calling Kejriwal a ‘luxurious king’ and demanding his resignation, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Bidhuri added, “In 2013, he used to say he will neither take a house, security or official vehicle. But he ended up spending Rs 45 crore on the renovation of his house.”

The AAP defended the expenditure and released a statement claiming that the amount spent on renovation had to be seen in the context of the amount spent by other governments on similar projects. “The estimate for the new Prime Minister’s sprawling house alone is Rs 467 crore, while the actual cost of the Central Vista project is estimated to be Rs 20,000 crore. Further, the renovation cost of the PM’s 7 RCR residence was three times the estimate. Just renovation was carried out at a whopping Rs 89 crore against an estimated cost of Rs 27 crore,” the party had said in its statement.

