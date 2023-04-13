The Gujarat Police on Thursday booked a man named Mohammad Kasim after he molested a Hindu woman who was travelling to Godhra from Halol in a bus in Gujarat. As reported by Desh Gujarat, the woman filed a complaint against the man after which the Police took swift action in the case.

According to the complaint filed by the Godhra woman, the event took place when the bus’s lights were switched off. She sensed a fellow passenger (Kasim) continuously stroking her shoulders in the dark, so she requested him to stop (which sparked an altercation). Later, the accused repeatedly caressed the area below her thighs with bad intentions.

She then called her husband and requested him to meet her at the Godhra bus station. Meanwhile, she also asked another co-passenger to click the pictures of the accused’s actions and transmit them to her husband.

At 9.30 p.m., the bus arrived at the Godhra bus station, and the victim immediately called the police and informed them about the incident. She also stopped the accused passenger, Mohammad Yayman Kasim, 48, who lives in Rata plot, Vejalpur Road, Godhra from leaving.

A crowd of people had gathered in response to the woman’s screams and also stopped the accused as he attempted to leave. The offender was then captured and taken to the police station by the wife’s husband and other individuals.