Saturday, April 15, 2023
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida evacuated after explosion at speech venue

The PM's address was an important part of the official campaigning for the Wakayama No. 1 district's lower house by-election

Japanese Prime Minister safely evacuated after attacked with smoke bomb amid Wakayama speech
Japanese PM evacuated (L)- Screenshot from viral video
On Saturday, April 15, a huge explosion was heard right before the Japanese Prime Minister began a campaign address in the city of Wakayama in Japan. The Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was safely evacuated as reported by the local media reports. It appeared from the video that a smoke or pipe bomb was hurled at the Japanese leader.

According to the reports, there was the sound of an explosion at the location. Kishida reportedly sought sanctuary at the venue and escaped unharmed.

The video footage of the incident was made public by the Japanese media in which several police officers could be seen protecting the Prime Minister while others who had gathered at the scene for the speech could be seen fleeing for safe shelter.

The PM’s address was an important part of the official campaigning for the Wakayama No. 1 district’s lower house by-election. However, the incident has forced the cancellation of Kishida’s address.

The event occurred a few months after Shinzo Abe, a former prime minister of Japan, was tragically assassinated in July 2022 while giving a campaign speech before the upper house election.

