Ram Navami is a festival of joy for the Hindus. It is an auspicious occasion in the Hindu calendar year. On that day, Hindus seek blessings from Lord Rama, provide food to the needy, perform rituals, take out processions, and so on. But the celebrations this year turned foul as Ram Navami processions and Hindu participants were attacked in several places of the country.

Hindus were targeted as violence erupted and a conspiracy was hatched to keep Hindus in fear by bombing and arson. The radical Muslims pelted stones and also hurled footwear at the Hindu participants in some locations. Further, propaganda was spread by the radicals saying that the violence was committed by Hindus who also allegedly made attempts to harass the Muslims.

The narrative for this propaganda was written by the fanatical Muslim warriors of the ‘peace-loving’ Islamic ecosystem and the task of disseminating it widely was accomplished by the leftists and liberals. People from all walks of life including Bollywood stars, Pakistani heroines, journalists, social media influencers, teachers, and political organizations, including Indians, Pakistanis and foreigners, fueled hatred to defame Hindus on Ram Navami. The process was executed systematically and Meer Faizal, a purported journalist, was used as a pawn in this game.

Meer Faizal, working for ‘Maktoob Media’, posted a long thread on Twitter with several videos on the very night of Ram Navami (30-31 March 2023). There were a total of 24 tweets in the thread, with a total of 30 videos, from which the 21st tweet has been deleted now. This is because the Rajasthan Police, which is usually favoured by the Islamic-Left ecosystem, fact-checked it. The video below, to which the Ganganagar Police of Rajasthan has responded, was posted in the 21st tweet of the thread by Faizal. He is supposed to have deleted the tweet after he learned that the Rajasthan Police were arresting those people who are spreading fake news in the case.

ये पूर्ण सत्य घटना नहीं है । फेक न्यूज फैलाने वाले दो व्यक्तियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। ये ध्वज किसी मस्जिद पर नहीं लगा है, ये एक व्यक्ति के घर पर लगा है। pic.twitter.com/Yx0IPqxnKe — Ganganagar Police (@sgnrpolice) March 30, 2023

The video was shared claiming that a saffron flag was hoisted on a mosque during the Ram Navami procession in Binjbyala village in Padampur Tehsil in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar District. But the police clarified that it was the residence of a private citizen, and said that two persons have been arrested for spreading fake news.

The technique of propaganda used by Meer Faizal was very common- posting a random video and writing anything between 2-4 lines about it to associate Hindus with violence. The Rajasthan Police managed to capture one, and the remaining 23 will be exposed one by one.

1. Violence in Maharashtra’s Kiradpur region

A 12-second video served as the thread’s introduction on Twitter. It was claimed that several bike-riding teenagers in the predominantly Muslim region of Kiradpura yelled ‘offensive’ chants against Muslims. Following this, there was a fight, and then violence broke out. However, the truth of the video is something else.

The fact is that, even after viewing the 12-second video 12 times, it is difficult to determine who shouted the slogans, who provoked whom, who committed the acts of violence, where the stone-pelting originated, or who set the vehicles on the road ablaze. The Islamic left circulated a fabrication that they thought was true and convenient enough to play the victim.

The violence at Kiradpura reportedly comprised of bombing and stone-pelting in front of the Ram temple. The second fact is that AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel himself claimed that he protected the Hindu temple from Muslim protesters. Jaleel estimates that 500 or more persons threw stones at the temple. Jaleel’s claim, made in an attempt to prove himself to be a hero, proves that it was the Hindu temple which came under attack.

The temple was filled with Hindus seeking safety inside, along with several police officers. The rioters were unable to enter due to the temple’s large gate and internal lock. They then attempted to knock down the saffron flag that was up at the entrance.

2. Provocative songs in Bihar’s Lakhisarai

Meer Faizal posted a one-minute video on the matter and alleged that the Bajrang Dal workers flashed swords and conducted the Ram Navami procession by playing provocative songs. According to Faizal, it was announced on the loudspeaker in the middle of the song – “Jinko Pakistan pasand hai, woh Pakistan chale jaiye. We will not stop them, will give free tickets.”

In Lakhisarai, Bihar, Bajrang members brandished swords and played provocative songs during Shoba Yatra.



“Those who like Pakistan should go to Pakistan. We will not stop them but provide free tickets.”+ pic.twitter.com/lzuLPtmsng — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) March 30, 2023

The truth of the video is again something else. The Ram Navami procession in Lakhisarai was peaceful, in accordance with the video. Hindus bear swords and perform stick juggling on Ram Navami as a show of devotion and solidarity. How is the song that plays in the background when you watch the video, “Jai Shri Ram” provocative?

Also, it remains pertinent to mention that Islamists keep raising Pakistan Zindabad slogans. They keep praising the country that launches attacks and sends terrorists to India. The slogan is targeted towards those people who love Pakistan and invokes Pakistan during their anti-Hindu activities. This suggestion sounds good as people who like Pakistan and fervently support Islam can freely go to their ‘favorite’ place.

3. A youth attacked in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh over his name and religion

Meer Faizal shared a 12-second-long video in the thread. The video showed an injured young man, lying on a hospital bed. Faizal said that 3 people had attacked the injured youth with knives after asking his name and religion.

The fact is that neither the injured youth said anywhere in the video that he was attacked after asking his name and religion, nor the people standing near him could be seen or heard saying so. Further, the SHO of the concerned police station of Khandwa district confirmed to OpIndia that there was no mention of any Hindu-Muslim dispute in the complaint written to the police.

The youth who is injured, who has been stabbed, is not saying that the attack on him was by Hindus but the so-called journalists and the leftists spread the conspiracy and claimed that ‘Muslims were in danger’ by posting a 12-second video.

The SHO has also termed the injured Muslim youth’s actions as suspicious. He said that it is being looked into the reason why the young man had walked so far from the bike to go to the toilet in the middle of the night. According to the findings of the police inquiry so far, this young guy was asked by two people for directions to the Dargah to offer a Chadar while travelling by bike at night.

After this, he turned back and asked whether this is the time to offer Chadar. There was a fight on this matter and this young man got stabbed. However, to know the truth of this allegation, the police are also getting the CCTV checked.

4. Manzoor Khan thrashed for stealing cow in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district

The next clip spans two minutes and 20 seconds. On a hospital bed lies a man who is hurt. The wounded man can be heard in the video claiming that 40–50 individuals encircled and attacked him. He said that an animal had been stolen from the area where the conflict had erupted and that the locals had inquired about his identity before attacking him.

Meer Faizal has uploaded the full video of the incident in which the victim is openly accusing the Hindus of the attack. However, the journalist accepted the truth while attempting to defame Hindus. The truth of this video was revealed by the station in-charge of Churchu police station of Hazaribagh district.

The reality is that Manzoor Khan was passing through the village of Balidih where cattle were recently stolen by some people. The locals were interrogating strangers and outsiders coming and departing in this matter. They also questioned Manzoor Khan. He fought and used abusive language there, according to the Churchu police station’s station chief. Following this, there was an altercation between the two sides. Nowhere throughout the entire situation was there a dispute between Hindus and Muslims, and there was no conflict based on identity or religion.

The station in-charge clarified that the matter was wrongly reported by the media and was unnecessarily sensationalized. A complaint has been registered in the case under the relevant sections and further investigations are underway.

In the above video, the number of the concerned Churchu police station is mentioned at the bottom right corner. The same number is available on the police website of Hazaribagh district. But Meer Faizal supposedly forgot to check that as he wanted to spread propaganda in the name of journalism.

5. Mian in Bihar’s Kishanganj abused

The video shared in the incident is only of seven seconds. As seen in the video, some people are riding vehicles and raising ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans. In the midst, someone says, “Mian madar$^@ hai.” However, the audio of the clip is not clear and it is also not known who raised the abuse if at all it was raised. Did Hindus abuse or Muslims deliberately said so to defame Hindus under a conspiracy?

Neither any complaint has been lodged with the Kishanganj police regarding this video, nor has any report been published in the media. Some unknown video of 7 seconds was posted by the ‘journalist’ just to defame Hindus. And it was made viral by Islamic-leftist social media influencers.

6. Killing of cow in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, Muslim youth tied to a tree

The incident took place at Bhurkunda in Dhanbad district. 2 videos have been published, one is 4 min 44 sec and the other one is 5 min 37 sec long. It was written by Faizal that a Muslim youth was thrashed and tied to a tree by the mob. The victim was accused by the villagers of killing a cattle on Ram Navami.

In Jharkhand’s Bhurkunda Bari, Dhanbad. A Muslim youth was attacked by a mob and chained to a tree after they claimed that his family members slaughtered a bull. The mob also used violence, overturning several police vehicles.+ pic.twitter.com/QL6mXdMgjR — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) March 30, 2023

It seems that the videos were not reviewd by the ‘journalist’. The truth of this video has been told by victim identified as Shahabuddin himself who was beaten and tied to a tree. The bullock was ill in Shahabuddin’s home, he claimed. On the exact day of Ram Navami, that animal was put to death. Shahabuddin himself revealed who did it and the decision taken by his father. The killing of the cattle on Ram Navami was an insult to the local Hindus’ beliefs. They objected as soon as they learned about something like this. They said that cattle had previously been stolen in the region. There was criticism towards the local police administration as well.

All this has also been published in many media reports. It is also clear in both videos. But the facts were hidden to spread propaganda and to show the Hindu mob as violent that too on Hindu festivals. Their motive seems clear- prayers should be offered five times a day on loudspeakers, tazia processions should take place with pride, swords should be drawn openly in Muharram processions, traffic on Shab-e-Barat may be disrupted by hoodlums on bikes, but Hindus should be defamed on Ram Navami as a part of a conspiracy to make India an Islamic nation by 2047.

7. Violent Hinu mob pelts stones on Masjid in Vadodara, Gujarat

Meer Faizal posted a 1-minute long video of the incident. A Masjid is seen in the video and stones can be seen pelted at it. People from the Masjid are also seen pelting stones at the mob. However, it is not at all clear who is throwing stones at the Masjid and who is re-attacking. But Faial chose to defame Hindus by saying that they were pelting stones at the Masjid.

The violence in Vadodara in Ram Navami has already been reported by several media channels. But Faizal chose to ignore those reports and spread in this one-minute-long video. A Ram Navami procession was taken out in the Fatehpura Garana Police Chowki area. As the procession passed by a mosque in the area, a brawl broke out between the two sides. After a brief argument, stone pelting started at the devotees in the procession from near the mosque.

वड़ोदरा का ये वीडियो इस बात की पुष्टि कर रहा है की गुरुवार को कुम्भारवाड़ा से निकली यात्रा पर मस्जिद में मौजूद लोगों ने पथराव किया था

देखिये इस आदमी को- मस्जिद के गेट पर बने छपरे से पत्थर फेंक कर मस्जिद के अंदर कूदता दिख रहा है, जिसके बाद पुलिस मस्जिद में दाखिल होते दिख रही है pic.twitter.com/lPAsEtfQVL — Nirnay Kapoor (@nirnaykapoor) March 31, 2023

People present in the mosque pelted stones at the Shobha Yatra that started from Kumbharwada in Vadodara. A person could be seen in the video, jumping inside the mosque by throwing a stone from the roof of the mosque. After this, the police entered the mosque. When the police went to the so-called ‘Muslim area’ to arrest the criminals, they were surrounded by Muslim women. The women also abused and instigated the people around them against the police.

8. Saffron flag in the premises of Dargah Haji Abdul Rehman Malang Shah

In the 28-second video, a youth is seen raising slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Aai Bhavani Shakti De, Malang Gadala Mukti De”. He also has a saffron flag in his hand. No abuse for anyone, no provocative talk, no violence of any kind. How can anyone claim Hindu violence on Ram Navami by posting this video?

The leftist ecosystem has always given examples of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb. Many have earlier posted pictures of Roja-Iftari in the temples and have captioned them saying, “This is the real India”. Then what is it that the slogan of Jai Shree Ram with the saffron flag in the Dargah and the entry of Hindus have come under the category of violence? Doesn’t the concept of Ganga-Jamuni culture apply here? The Islamist and leftist ecosystem should welcome this. Every year on Ram Navami every mosque-madrasa-dargah should be open to welcome the saffron flag. After all, only then the picture of ‘real India’ will be portrayed.

9. Saffron flags waved on the outer wall of Mathura Jama Masjid

A few too exuberant young people scaled the balconies of the roadside businesses after being moved by emotion. The two minutes and 20-second video makes this very apparent. Some individuals ascended and raised the saffron flag as well. Everything is glaringly obvious. These young people did not perform any aggressive acts, which is obvious but also evident to have seen. They committed the mistake, whether intentionally or unintentionally, of mounting the nearby mosque’s balcony after scaling the balconies of the stores. So did they turn into extreme Hindus as Meer Faisal claimed? In no way.

Four mischievous youngsters were apprehended by the Uttar Pradesh police quickly, and they were also imprisoned. The government of Chief Minister Yogi adheres to the motto “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.” Whether it’s Ram Navami or Eid, if something is wrong, appropriate action is taken.

Mathura Police Press note

The propaganda of Meer Faizal who claimed ‘Hindu extremist’ got exposed here too. “Mischievous act by miscreants” – that is the truth of this case.

10. Police Atrocities on Muslims, Violent Hindu Mobs in Vadodara (Gujarat): Total 8 Videos

Video No. 1: Meer Faizal posted a video of 59 seconds but failed to listen and understand it and got trapped in his own game. How? In this video, women are seen abusing the policemen. When they were not satisfied with the abuses, these women also incited the people around them against the police by saying ‘pelt stones’.

Video No. 2: Some youths in the video are seen pelting stones. Meer Faizal posts a 51-second long video but fails to explain why and who is pelting stones. He just attempted to spread propaganda by writing, “This (stone pelting, violence) is happening in the name of Ram Navami”.

The truth of the tense situation that prevailed in Vadodara on Ram Navami is that stone pelting was done near a mosque during the Shobha Yatra. Many videos have come in which it is clear that the Shobha Yatra was pelted with stones not only from the roofs around the mosque but also from the mosque itself.

Video No. 3: A woman is alleging in this that the police entered her house while breaking the fast, and ransacked it. Didn’t even give time to break the fast. The allegation in the 1 minute 26 seconds long video is just emotions. However, the police do not act on emotions, it follows orders.

It is a normal police procedure to go and investigate the houses from where stone-pelting would have taken place. Note the face of a woman standing outside the gate at the end of this video because after 2 videos one would see the same woman again. According to the Gujarat Police, a group of these women surrounded them and stopped them from taking action, abused them and incited people to pelt stones at them.

Video No. 4: A woman named Asma Banu is accusing the police that they entered her house by breaking the door at the time of Iftari. It is also alleged that there were no female police personnel in the police team and her clothes were also torn. In the 1 minute 53 second video, Asma Banu is also showing the badge of a policeman, which she snatched from someone’s uniform.

We spoke to the Gujarat Police to know the truth. DCP Abhay Soni told OpIndia that false allegations are being levelled to defame the police. He also said that these are the same women who were also involved in stone pelting. He termed the allegation that there was no female police personnel in the police team as completely wrong.

According to the DCP, the police have only and only acted in accordance with the law. The badge of the policeman that Asma Banu is showing in the video is that of Vadodara’s Joint CP Manoj Ninama. Meaning that if the police intervene, they surround the cops, throw stones at them, snatch their badges or otherwise abuse them and later play the victim in front of the media. Training at Shaheen Bagh appears to have expanded throughout India.

Video No. 5, 6, 7, 8: In video no. 5 are the women who, according to the Gujarat Police, were involved in stone pelting. Don’t know why video number 6 has been inserted, which shows some autorickshaws with damaged windshields. Maybe just to increase the volume of videos. Whose auto rickshaws are attacked, why are the glasses broken, and who broke them… nothing is clear in the videos.

In video number 7, a woman is making allegations in Gujarati. This lady repeatedly looks to her left from where something is being hinted at or suggested. She is accusing Hindus and police of violence on Ram Navami but there is a lack of training and rote learning, it is clear in the video.

Video number 8 seems absolutely useless. It shows a police team arriving at a house and defining a person who is resisting going with the police. Police have come to arrest or detain the accused from the house and it is natural that the accused will not sit in the police van by themselves. What will the police do in such a situation? Will drag, forcibly pick up, and put in the car.

In all these videos related to Vadodara, Faizal could not prove the point of violence by Hindus. On the contrary, the Muslim woman whom he had set out to advocate, turned out to be among of the stone pelters.

11. Demand for Hindu Rashtra in Jammu

The 1 minute, 32-second long video starts with a slogan, “What is India… Hindu nation.” After this, a woman reporter interviews a person, in which the establishment of both Hindu Rashtra and Ram Rajya is talked about.

When did demanding something peacefully become illegal in democratic India? How did Hindus become violent by putting forth their demands? There can be only one motive behind inserting this video in the thread, which is suggesting- ‘Be it Ram Navami or Chhath, Hindus shall stay in their homes, should neither chant Jai Shri Ram, nor do bhajan-aarti’.

12. Violent Hindus arson, vandalism on Ram Navami in Howrah (West Bengal): 5 videos

Several individuals are setting fires in the first video, which lasts 52 seconds. On the road, in the second video, are some automobiles that are upside down. In this 45-second video, one person is speaking in a Bihari tone instead of Bengali. In the third video, which lasts for 13 seconds, some individuals are pelting stones. There is arson in the fourth video, which lasts 17 seconds. The fifth film, which lasts 19 seconds, likewise depicts arson.

Even after uploading 5 videos, Meer Faizal could not prove why stone pelting happened in Howrah. Who started it? Who attacked the Hindus taking out the procession of Ram Navami? Everything will be clear with just one video which went viral on March 30. However, the five conspiracist videos showing Hindus’ violence were tweeted on March 31. We also reported on the violence in Howrah on March 30.

Video shows a peaceful community throwing stones on #RamNavami Yatra in #Howrah . This incident takes place hours after speech of #MamataBanerjee where she was indirectly giving a heads up to M community to do their job if Hindus enter in so called ‘M area’ #RamNavami. pic.twitter.com/TGppouLg85 — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) March 30, 2023

Muslims have even justified the attack on Ram Navami procession because it was going through a Muslim area during the Azaan hour and Iftar was about to begin.

It is clear that Meer Faizal who calls himself a journalist is a perfect fit for spreading propaganda. He does not even cross-check the events and facts before defaming Hindus and playing the victim on behalf of the Muslim community.

13. Resolution of Hindu Rashtra, T Raja Singh and threat to Muslims: 2 videos

It is good that people like Meer Faizal are not taken seriously in India, otherwise, these people would have imposed a ban on taking even simple resolutions like, “I will study from January 1.”

We had to write this because the resolutions taken in the first video of 45 seconds are – I will not allow cow slaughter, I dedicate my life to the Hindu nation, I will not create a divide on caste, I will not create a divide in politics, as long as I live … There will be only one resolution Hindu Rashtra.

During the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra, Hindu far-right leader T Raja Singh speaks out against Muslims in Hyderabad, Telangana.



“You are half cut (circumcised). We will cut you fully,” he told the crowd. pic.twitter.com/1dVFvkcInZ — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) March 30, 2023

Someone needs to explain to here where is violence implicated in all these slogans or resolutions. In the video, T Raja Singh or his supporters did not even utter a word about violence. The caption of the second video accuses T Raja Singh of speaking against Muslims. Just listen to the video of 1 minute 56 seconds. The truth of this video is that T Raja Singh has not spoken a single word that is pointing toward Muslims.

14. Provocative slogans raised in front of mosque in Mumbai

Nothing but slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ can be heard in the 26-second-long video shared by Meer Faizal. Whereas it has been captioned as “Hindu crowd stopped in front of the mosque in Malad, Mumbai, raised provocative slogans.”

The question is, if there is a road in front of the mosque, do hardline Islamists own the road? Why can’t Hindus pass through there? The Muslims should ask themselves on which all roads they offer Friday prayers. And under which section of the Constitution is the slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’ declared provocative?

15. Saffron flag hoisted on the mosque of Sriganganagar (Rajasthan)

By linking this video to the mosque, Meer Faizal attempted to circulate false information. He secretly removed the video after being told by the Ganganagar police in Rajasthan about the arrest of two persons circulating false information. In a tweet thread with 24 posts, this was the 21st post. Faizal is supposed to have deleted the tweet after he learned that the Rajasthan Police were arresting those people who are spreading fake news in the case.

16. Saffron flag hoisted at the Dargah of Hazrat Kale Khan in Khargone (Madhya Pradesh)

Similar to the Mathura Jama Masjid case, here too an over-enthusiastic youth committed wrong. The office bearers of the Hindu organization also condemned the incident and expressed regret for this. The local police administration took immediate action and registered an FIR in the case. According to Khargone City SHO, one person has also been arrested.

The Madhya Pradesh government adheres to the motto “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.” Whether it’s Ram Navami or Eid, if something goes wrong, appropriate action is taken.

17. Mosque and cemetery in Nalanda (Bihar) gutted in fire: 2 photos, 2 videos

The first video lasts for 19 seconds. “All of the Miyan people’s stores have been set on fire,” someone is heard announcing in the background. However, it is not clear who is speaking in the video. Yet, Meer Faizal claimed that it was a voice of a Hindu speaking. The second video, which lasts for 39 seconds, features a crowd. It is hard to tell if someone is Hindu or Muslim in the crowd. Also included are 2 photographs, both of the arson. Even in this case, it remains unclear who started the fire.

The Nalanda DM Shashank Shubhankar and the Bihar Police have provided a direct response to the mosque fire and the ‘violent Hindu concept’ on Ram Navami. DM Shashank Shubhankar has refuted the allegation that the Mosque was set on fire. There was no information of a mosque being set on fire, he stated.

Bihar Police’s warning to those who spread rumors

Further, if only Hindus were violent on Ram Navami, then who pelted stones at the procession in Bihar Sharif? According to media reports, 6 youths who participated in the procession were injured due to the attack.

Meer Faizal is just a pawn, Islamic-leftist ecosystem is the root

Ram Navami was just one special event. But Hindus will continue to be the target of hatred every day. Under the conspiracy, Hindus will be afflicted with such an inferiority complex that eventually they will be forced to stay at their homes on their festivals. The game of labelling Hindus as aggressive has already begun, both on social media and in politics when speakers refer to the “Muslim region” on stage. Only Hindus will suffer as a result. This is the reason why in the beginning the staunch Muslim soldiers were addressed with the word ‘pawn’. This game is in fact being played by the entire Islamic Left ecosystem.

And the leader of this entire ecosystem is Mohammed Zubair who extends support to such minor Muslim warriors. In the Haldwani slum clearance case, Zubair had praised the same Faizal for his ground reporting (which was biased and false). It is absurd that Zubair, who considers himself a fact-checker, does not verify the false information spread by his troops. People like Meer are then hailed by the ecosystem once they are ready and equipped enough to push the narrative.

Thanks for your ground report @meerfaisal01 bhai ❤️✊ — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 5, 2023

Meer Faizal’s thread was retweeted by over 3900 people. This is possible because some big names retweeted the tweets first. These names range from Bollywood heroes to radio jockeys, journalists to professors, leaders to political parties, and eminent foreigners. Here’s the list of the prominent names and their professions who are part of this ecosystem-

-RJ Sayema (Radio Jockey)

-Sushant Singh (Bollywood actor)

-Karuna Nundy (Supreme Court lawyer)

-Zafarul Islam Khan (Former Chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission)

-AIMIM Bihar

-Muzamil Jaleel (Deputy Editor of The Indian Express)

-Professor Trisha Gupta (Jindal School of Journalism and Communication)

-Indian American Muslim Council

-Sehar Shinwari (Pakistani heroine)

Such persons are plentiful, and their reach makes them much more dangerous. They have infiltrated every aspect of the system, regardless of Bollywood, the Supreme Court, politicians, or political parties. Hindus need to struggle against this system in order to maintain their survival. Hindus need to get together and fight undivided if they want the sounds of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ to grow louder and louder.