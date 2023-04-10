Monday, April 10, 2023
While Muslims could earn FIR against Kajal Hindustani after protests, the same protest got FIR against hundreds of them too. Details

Police official describes eye witness account of the violence unleashed by Muslim mob on 31st March 2023 as part of preplanned conspiracy following Kajal Hindustani's speech in Una on Ram Navami

OpIndia Staff
Hindu activist Kajal Hindustani
4

A group of Muslim leaders had approached Una Police station on 31st March 2023 to file a police complaint against Hindu activist Kajal Singhla aka Kajal Hindustani over her Ram Navami speech. The Muslim leaders had alleged that the said speech was inflammatory and anti-Muslim. Subsequently an FIR was filed against Kajal Hindustani on 2nd April, 2023 and she was arrested on 9th April, 2023.

On 31st March, 2023, however, a Muslim mob had taken to streets and chanted ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans calling for beheading of Kajal over alleged blasphemy. Violence also took place in Una over the speech. On 1st April, 2023, the Una Police filed an FIR against more than 250 people from the Muslim mob. Of these about 80 have been identified and arrested.

As per the FIR copy, a copy of which has been accessed by OpIndia, the Muslim mob unleashed violence in Una following the speech of Kajal Hindustani on Ram Navami. “As a response to the speech by Kajal Hindustani, a conspiracy was intentionally hatched and approximately 200 named and unnamed people gathered in a mob. They had armed themselves with bats, iron pipes, swords and other sharp iron objects. An illegal formation of people took place and they suddenly got provoked and started pelting stones and empty soda bottles which were in their hands, thereby causing damage and injury to people and property nearby. Since it was in violation of the anti-weapon law declaration by the Additional District Magistrate of Gir Somnath, a case in this regard was lodged.

FIR lodged against Muslim mob in Una

As per the FIR, R R Galchar, the SI at Una Police station stated that on 1 April 2023, various police personnel were on duty to maintain law and order after the Muslim mob chanted slogans protesting against Kajal Hindustani’s speech on 30 March. At around 7:30 PM, one Praveenaben informed police that mobs have gathered at the Kumbharwada area of Una and are pelting stones at each other. When Police reached the spot, over 200 people had gathered and were holding soda bottles and stones in their hands. The Police official narrated that they officers went to the mob which was busy being violent and pelting stones and throwing soda bottles and asked them by hand gestures to not pelt stones and throw soda bottles. However, despite warnings they continued to do so.

The FIR further states that more police force was called in and eventually the mob dispersed. Of those who were involved in stonepelting, many could be identified by police personnel by their face. Of these, case has been registered against

  1. Yasinbhai Abdullah Sumra
  2. Hasmamiya Haiderali Siraji
  3. Farooqbhai Azizbhai Memon
  4. Rafiqbapu Bashirbapu Saiyad
  5. Mustaqbhai Ahmedbhai Saiyad
  6. Mahmadjunaid Mahmadsafi Saiyad
  7. Ismailsha Bapusha Fakir
  8. Mosin Hajibhai Mulla
  9. Razak Hayatkhan Pathan
  10. Liyaqathussain Dilawarhussain Kadri
  11. Danish Salimbhai Sumra
  12. Hasambhai Jamalbhai Qureshi
  13. Salim Abdulla Sumra
  14. Sabir Hajibhai Munsi
  15. Irfan Abdul Hakim Ansari
  16. Usman Abdulla Shaikh Sumra
  17. Mahmad Anis Kadri
  18. Sahil Yasinbhai Sumra
  19. Nizam Yasin Sumra
  20. Mahamadsafi Saiyad Mahmad Saiyad
  21. Siraj Mahamdiqbal Faizalali Saiyad
  22. Rafiqbhai Saiyadmahmad Saiyad
  23. Mahmadhanif Saiyadmahmad Saiyad
  24. Mahmad Avesh Mahmadhanif Saiyad
  25. Hanifbhai Ismail Shaikh
  26. Majgul Sabir Alibhai Badshah
  27. Mehmoodshah Gulzarshah Fakir
  28. Jafarshah Hussainshah Fakir
  29. Abdul Sattar Badamiyan Siraji
  30. Sabir Ahmed Jafai Arab
  31. Yakub Ismail Shaikh
  32. Maqsood Ismail Shaikh
  33. Garibshah Guljarshah Shahmadar
  34. Gulzarshah Arifshah Fakir
  35. Imtiyaz Hanif Abdul Shaikh
  36. Bhikhu Ahmed Qureshi
  37. Jafai Arbaz Alibhai Arab
  38. Allarakha Karimbhai Shaikh
  39. Mohsin Karimbhai Shaikh
  40. Ismail Bavanbhai Malek
  41. Asifbhai Abdulbhai Belim
  42. Mohmad Irfan Iqbalbhai Memon
  43. Mahmadsabir Gulamhaider Kadri
  44. Wasim Dilawar Chhora
  45. Sirajbhai Majidbhai Modan
  46. Iqbal Muradbhai Baloch
  47. Samir Iqbalbhai Baloch
  48. Abubakr Abutaleb Mundan
  49. Imtiyaz Taiyab Shahamdar
  50. Sarwar Abbas Qureshi
  51. Basir Sidibhai Sumra
  52. Yasinbapu Arabwada
  53. Ismail alias Jumbo Faridbhai
  54. Moin Ghanchi
  55. Shabir Bhuro
  56. Imran Bhuro
  57. Farid Qureshi
  58. Salim KGN
  59. Arif Bhuro
  60. Rais Sumra
  61. Sahil Javidkhan
  62. Saqlain Sattarbhai
  63. Saddam Mulla Munsi
  64. Konenbapu Razakbhai
  65. Salim Fakir
  66. Kayumkhan
  67. Nazim Memon
  68. Saqlain Ghanchi
  69. Raiz Khan
  70. Jonty Khatarawalo
  71. Ismail Qureshi
  72. Anis Sikandar Jhakhrao
  73. Sahil Kadri
  74. Maruk Qureshi
  75. Firoz Musa Bhisti
  76. Farid Bhuro

All above are residents of Una and were found pelting stones, soda bottles and even had iron rods, swords and other weapons on them. This caused injury to a lot of people there.

This violence took place after the speech by Kajal Hindustani. In response to the speech, as part of preplanned conspiracy a mob of about 200 named and unnamed people had gathered with weapons such as soda bottles, iron rods, swords. Damaged was caused to vehicles and homes of local residents. Hence, a complaint has been registered against the mob under IPC section 323, 337, 427, 143, 147, 148, 149, 120 (b) as well as GP Act section 135.

The police is currently undertaking further investigation in the matter.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

