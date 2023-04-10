While Muslims could earn FIR against Kajal Hindustani after protests, the same protest got FIR against hundreds of them too. Details

A group of Muslim leaders had approached Una Police station on 31st March 2023 to file a police complaint against Hindu activist Kajal Singhla aka Kajal Hindustani over her Ram Navami speech. The Muslim leaders had alleged that the said speech was inflammatory and anti-Muslim. Subsequently an FIR was filed against Kajal Hindustani on 2nd April, 2023 and she was arrested on 9th April, 2023.

On 31st March, 2023, however, a Muslim mob had taken to streets and chanted ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans calling for beheading of Kajal over alleged blasphemy. Violence also took place in Una over the speech. On 1st April, 2023, the Una Police filed an FIR against more than 250 people from the Muslim mob. Of these about 80 have been identified and arrested.

As per the FIR copy, a copy of which has been accessed by OpIndia, the Muslim mob unleashed violence in Una following the speech of Kajal Hindustani on Ram Navami. “As a response to the speech by Kajal Hindustani, a conspiracy was intentionally hatched and approximately 200 named and unnamed people gathered in a mob. They had armed themselves with bats, iron pipes, swords and other sharp iron objects. An illegal formation of people took place and they suddenly got provoked and started pelting stones and empty soda bottles which were in their hands, thereby causing damage and injury to people and property nearby. Since it was in violation of the anti-weapon law declaration by the Additional District Magistrate of Gir Somnath, a case in this regard was lodged.

FIR lodged against Muslim mob in Una

As per the FIR, R R Galchar, the SI at Una Police station stated that on 1 April 2023, various police personnel were on duty to maintain law and order after the Muslim mob chanted slogans protesting against Kajal Hindustani’s speech on 30 March. At around 7:30 PM, one Praveenaben informed police that mobs have gathered at the Kumbharwada area of Una and are pelting stones at each other. When Police reached the spot, over 200 people had gathered and were holding soda bottles and stones in their hands. The Police official narrated that they officers went to the mob which was busy being violent and pelting stones and throwing soda bottles and asked them by hand gestures to not pelt stones and throw soda bottles. However, despite warnings they continued to do so.

The FIR further states that more police force was called in and eventually the mob dispersed. Of those who were involved in stonepelting, many could be identified by police personnel by their face. Of these, case has been registered against

Yasinbhai Abdullah Sumra Hasmamiya Haiderali Siraji Farooqbhai Azizbhai Memon Rafiqbapu Bashirbapu Saiyad Mustaqbhai Ahmedbhai Saiyad Mahmadjunaid Mahmadsafi Saiyad Ismailsha Bapusha Fakir Mosin Hajibhai Mulla Razak Hayatkhan Pathan Liyaqathussain Dilawarhussain Kadri Danish Salimbhai Sumra Hasambhai Jamalbhai Qureshi Salim Abdulla Sumra Sabir Hajibhai Munsi Irfan Abdul Hakim Ansari Usman Abdulla Shaikh Sumra Mahmad Anis Kadri Sahil Yasinbhai Sumra Nizam Yasin Sumra Mahamadsafi Saiyad Mahmad Saiyad Siraj Mahamdiqbal Faizalali Saiyad Rafiqbhai Saiyadmahmad Saiyad Mahmadhanif Saiyadmahmad Saiyad Mahmad Avesh Mahmadhanif Saiyad Hanifbhai Ismail Shaikh Majgul Sabir Alibhai Badshah Mehmoodshah Gulzarshah Fakir Jafarshah Hussainshah Fakir Abdul Sattar Badamiyan Siraji Sabir Ahmed Jafai Arab Yakub Ismail Shaikh Maqsood Ismail Shaikh Garibshah Guljarshah Shahmadar Gulzarshah Arifshah Fakir Imtiyaz Hanif Abdul Shaikh Bhikhu Ahmed Qureshi Jafai Arbaz Alibhai Arab Allarakha Karimbhai Shaikh Mohsin Karimbhai Shaikh Ismail Bavanbhai Malek Asifbhai Abdulbhai Belim Mohmad Irfan Iqbalbhai Memon Mahmadsabir Gulamhaider Kadri Wasim Dilawar Chhora Sirajbhai Majidbhai Modan Iqbal Muradbhai Baloch Samir Iqbalbhai Baloch Abubakr Abutaleb Mundan Imtiyaz Taiyab Shahamdar Sarwar Abbas Qureshi Basir Sidibhai Sumra Yasinbapu Arabwada Ismail alias Jumbo Faridbhai Moin Ghanchi Shabir Bhuro Imran Bhuro Farid Qureshi Salim KGN Arif Bhuro Rais Sumra Sahil Javidkhan Saqlain Sattarbhai Saddam Mulla Munsi Konenbapu Razakbhai Salim Fakir Kayumkhan Nazim Memon Saqlain Ghanchi Raiz Khan Jonty Khatarawalo Ismail Qureshi Anis Sikandar Jhakhrao Sahil Kadri Maruk Qureshi Firoz Musa Bhisti Farid Bhuro

All above are residents of Una and were found pelting stones, soda bottles and even had iron rods, swords and other weapons on them. This caused injury to a lot of people there.

This violence took place after the speech by Kajal Hindustani. In response to the speech, as part of preplanned conspiracy a mob of about 200 named and unnamed people had gathered with weapons such as soda bottles, iron rods, swords. Damaged was caused to vehicles and homes of local residents. Hence, a complaint has been registered against the mob under IPC section 323, 337, 427, 143, 147, 148, 149, 120 (b) as well as GP Act section 135.

The police is currently undertaking further investigation in the matter.