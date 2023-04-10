As Gujarat Police arrests Kajal Hindustani, here is how she ‘hurt the sentiments’ of the Muslim community according to the FIR

On Sunday, April 9, Hindu activist Kajal Hindustani was reportedly arrested by Gujarat’s Una police. This comes after a case was registered against her for an alleged ‘hate speech’. According to local media reports, Kajal Hindustani has been sent to Junagadh jail following an appearance in front of the Magistrate at his residence.

On March 30, the Ram Navami procession (Shobhayatra) was taken out in Una of district Gir Somnath, Gujarat. Following the procession, an event was organized where Hindu activist Kajal Hindustani was one of the speakers. The Dharmasabha took place at Raavanvadi near Trikon Bagh.

During her speech, Kajal raised several issues, including Love Jihad and Land Jihad. The local Muslims deemed her speech controversial and took the entire city hostage. There were reports of stone pelting at various places, and the city was on the edge for two days. In addition to this, the infamous Sar Tan Se Juda slogans were also raised against her.

OpIndia has accessed the FIR filed by the Gujarat police. The complainant in the case was ASI Kantibhai Ram and the FIR was filed on the 2nd of April 2023. According to the FIR copy accessed by OpIndia, the police mentioned the reason for the delay in the filing of an FIR against Kajal Hindustani. ASI Kantibhai Ramjibhai says in the FIR that the Muslim community leaders approached the police over the speech and a written complaint was filed on 31st March 2023. Seven people had signed it, under the name “Samast Muslim Samaaj” (the entire Muslim community). Police then said that only one person can file the FIR, and then community leaders went back. Police during night patrol also reached out to Muslim leaders and were informed that the leaders will let the police know by noon of April 1st. Thereafter, the Muslim side did not reach out to the police again.

It is pertinent to note that on the 1st of April, even as the Muslim leaders failed to reach out to the police again despite multiple follow-ups, violence erupted with the Muslim mob going on a rampage against Hindus.

The FIR says:

“During this religious meeting, her speech was delivered from the stage through a loudspeaker in which she called upon the Hindu people to convert the sisters of the Muslim community in her speech, thereby breaking the dignity of the women of the Muslim community. Also, she gave a speech that violated the religious sentiments of women and men of the Muslim society and gave her speech with the purpose of spreading intentional agitation between the Hindu and Muslim societies, in which he spoke arrogant, arbitrary and fabricated things about religion and condemned Muslim society with lowest choice of words.

Regarding the maulvi of the Muslim religion, using low-level words like Mullah, Thulla, she also criticized the Maulana by devising slanderous things. Thus, by encouraging the feelings of enmity, hatred and hatred between the Hindu and Muslim community, she incited the large community present in the meeting and also called upon the present community to act according to her speech, thereby destroying the unity, brotherhood and communal harmony of the city. Kajal Hindustani has insulted the religious beliefs of the Muslim people and the sentiments of the Muslim community through her speech and condemned the religion”.

Essentially, there are three points which the complaining, ASI Kantibhai Ram has mentioned in his complaint and the FIR is based on.

She asked Hindu men to convert Muslim women and according to the complainant, that is an insult to the Muslim woman’s dignity. Such assertions also insult Muslim men and the entire religion of Islam. She insulted the Maulvis by calling them Mullahs and Thullas. She apparently “fabricated” things about Islam to condemn the Muslim community in “lowest choice of words”.

Interestingly, if one peruses the speech of Kajal Hindustani, she did not ask the Hindu men to convert Muslim women. She said that if Muslim women want to escape the evils that befall them as a result of the practices of the Islamic community, then they should marry Hindu men of their own volition. She, in no way, asked the Hindu men to go out and convert Muslim women.

The FIR also says that she “fabricated” things against Islam and the Muslim community. In her speech, Kajal Hindustani spoke about the menace of Love Jihad, Land Jihad and other forms of aggression and violence that is unleashed regularly against the Hindu community. All of the things mentioned by Kajal Hindustani have evidence to them and are not in any way fabricated or anecdotal in nature. In the FIR itself, the police have failed to point out which part of her speech was fabricated, so to speak. The FIR merely makes a general, sweeping statement on the basis of which Kajal Hindustani seems to have been arrested.