The MP-MLA court of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh has rescheduled the date for the order on cases against Mukhtar Ansari to April 29. In this order, the court is going to award the punishment to Mukhtar Ansari and his brother Afzal Ansari under the gangster act.

The date for the court order was postponed, according to additional district government counsel (criminal) Ghazipur Niraj Srivastava, because the MP-MLA court’s presiding officer was not present on Saturday, 15th April 2023. He stated that on April 1 when the court withheld its decision, the trial in the case was completed.

Both Mukhtar Ansari and Afzal Ansari are booked under the gangster act in 2007. Mukhtar Ansari was charged for his role in the 1996 abduction of coal industrialist and Vishwa Hindu Parishad office-holder Nandkishore Rungta and the murder of BJP legislator Krishnanand Rai in 2005. After being listed on the gang chart created in response to the murder of Krishnand Rai, Afzal Ansari was also booked in this case.

The Krishnanand Rai murder case

Krishnanand Rai was an MLA from Muhammadabad. He was also close to Manoj Sinha, who was a minister for 5 years in the previous central government from 2014 to 2019. It is notable that Afzal Ansari defeated Manoj Sinha in 2019 to become an MP from Ghazipur. Krishnanand Rai was killed on 29th June 2005. His six companions were also killed in this mayhem.

Unfazed by the regime, the killers fired 400 rounds of bullets. After the incident, 67 bullets were removed from the bodies of the deceased during the postmortem. MLA Rai was popular among the people, which led to tremendous protests. Among those who protested were many people who are now in power in UP and Delhi. Rajnath Singh had staged a sit-in protest against this murder at that time for 14 days and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee himself had to come to end his protest.